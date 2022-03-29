ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

CVS Health to invest $18.4M in Fresno’s affordable housing

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health will invest an estimated $18.4 million into the Arthur @ Blackstone, a new Fresno Housing development planning to break ground this spring. CVS Health and Fresno Housing are collaborating to build new affordable housing in Fresno, Calif. Through Red Stone Equity Partners, the Woonsocket, R.I.-based company will invest an...

drugstorenews.com

