Hammond, LA

Man likely tried to escape garbage truck before he was crushed to death

By WBRZ Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND - Police believe a man who fell asleep in a dumpster likely tried to fight his way out of a trash compactor before he was ultimately crushed to death. The Hammond Police Department said Jermaine Watts, 42, was found dead in the back of a garbage...

Michael Eugene Runyon Sr.
1d ago

Sad situation of an accident for All involved and Continued Prayers for the Family and the Driver.

