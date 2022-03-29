ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Geode” Set For Wide Release In April

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril’s shaping up to be a much lighter month of Yeezy releases compared to the mammoth month of March. This reduction in product is customary in the world of commerce, because the third month of the year has consistently seen an uptick of releases as brands try...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 1

Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue” Releasing In December 2022

The Air Jordan 13, one of the 10 top-selling sneakers of 2021, is looking to make the list again in 2022. That’ll be achieved with the help of some attractive Retro releases like the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”, the Jordan 13 “Court Purple” from earlier this year, and this upcoming December release of the Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Kanye and Adidas are dropping more Yeezy Foam Runners this week

Kanye West is handling his divorce with little grace and a lot of Yeezy drops: This week, the rapper’s Adidas label is gearing up to release a pair of Foam Runners, each decked out in the brand’s signature neutral tones. The first of the two, dubbed “Mist,” takes on a light brown tone, while the second, called “Stone Sage,” opts for a subtle marbling of gray hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 Black/Chrome Set To Release In November

Look familiar? It should. Back in 2002, Jordan Brand unleashed the first low-top iteration of the Air Jordan 6 in a limited number of colorways for men and women. For the former, a classic Tar Heels colorway and a black/chrome colorway were made available to the public, both of which hold a place in the hearts for long time Jordan fanatics. There’s no denying that both of those colorways would impeccably transfer onto the classic Mid silhouette, and it looks like our wish has been granted for 2022.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam”

First teased in late October 2021, the women’s Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam” finally releases on March 8th. At a quick glance, the retro offering opts for a predominantly “colorless” ensemble, but closer inspection reveals color-blocking reminiscent of the “Pure Platinum/Gym Red” colorway from 2017. Material exposed at the toe box and at the base’s profiles indulge in a cool grey tone that complements the “White” synthetic leather that makes up most of the Jordans‘ upper. Titular “Mint Foam,” then, animates the added component to the protruding heel clip, as well as a majority of the detailing found throughout the midsole. Air Max units forgo any spring-friendly flair, but Jumpman logos on the sock-liner and outsole sport the color proudly.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezy Boost#Adidas Yeezy#Mnvn#V2#Geodes
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike LeBron 19 Doernbecher

Officially unveiled in late February at a special virtual event, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022 was finally introduced to the public, boasting six unique designs created by child-patients of OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The LeBron 19, seen here via official images, was designed by 14-year-old Sam David Phelps; an avid fan of hoops, Sam David dreams of playing for the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team and continues to sharpen his game playing for the Portland WheelBlazers.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Shoe Surgeon Pays Homage To The Late Virgil Abloh With These Legacy AJ1s

Virgil Abloh, through his work both at Off-White and Louis Vuitton, has made an ever-fixed mark on the world of fashion. And while some may still criticize the designer’s creations and methods, no one can deny that he poured his blood, sweat, and tears into making every collection a success.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Adidas
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Concord”

Unveiled many months prior by respected sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 5 “Concord” is currently slated to drop this Summer, joining both the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” and Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” And whereas these are OG colorways, the “Concord” is much less familiar, though it does borrow design cues from beloved classics.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Blue Tinted Cushions Support This Nike Vapormax Plus

There’s nothing quite like the good ol’ red, white, and blue, as it dresses everything from the US flag to the tri-color of Bomb Pops. It’s even appearing atop a Vapormax Plus, which is likely a part of Nike’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Though typically...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike Squeezes Lemon-Lime Flavors Onto The Air Max 95

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been delivering compelling, non-original styles in the first three months of 2022. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready, “Lemon/Lime” theme. At a glance, the running model seems part of the same...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” Returns On March 22nd

After the reveal of the now indefinitely-postponed Travis Scott collaborations and the uniquely modified SP versions that saw tribal patterns and added buckles, Nike is now ready to usher in the Air Trainer 1 in its most original and recognizable form. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Trainer...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Nike VaporMax 2021 Flyknit “Multi-Color” Is Available Now

The Nike VaporMax 2021 Flyknit is hanging on by a thread, as we’re already 3 months out from its debut year. So if you’d like to get a pair before the silhouette is phased out entirely, you can’t go wrong with this newly released “Multi-Color” make-up.
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 Reprises “Fire Red” Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
UNITED STATES NAVY
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy