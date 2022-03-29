White Sox reassign OF Yoelqui Cespedes, cut roster to 42

(670 The Score) The White Sox reassigned outfielder prospect Yoelqui Cespedes to minor league camp as part of a series of moves Tuesday that trimmed their spring roster to 42.

The 24-year-old Cespedes, who's the White Sox's No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, hit .285 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs over 74 games split between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham last season.

The White Sox also reassigned pitchers Tanner Banks, Wes Benjamin, Brandon Finnegan, Andrew Pérez, Caleb Freeman, Tyler Johnson and Yacksel Ríos to minor league camp. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox currently have 19 pitchers, five catchers, 10 infielders and eight outfielders in major league camp. They open the season at the Detroit Tigers on April 8.