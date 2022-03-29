Viewing a war through the lens of social media

The new exhibition, Photographing Protest: Resistance through a feminist lens, focuses on the perspectives of women and non-binary photographers over decades of protests to pose a challenge to the male-dominated history of demonstrations. From sit-ins to street theatre, candlelight vigils to deportation campaigns, the exhibition showing at Four Corners gallery, foregrounds the work of activist photographers for whom the acts of witnessing and participating in protest are intrinsically linked. It opens with rarely seen images by Sally Fraser, who captured the defining social movements of the 1968 era such as the fiery beginnings of the Women’s Liberation movement, and...
