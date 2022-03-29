ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Viewing a war through the lens of social media

By Hayley Boyd
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott to talk about how algorithms play...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
Times Union

Authenticity is Currency on Social Media

Mental Health Plays a Major Role in Hospitality — The world has gone through a lot in the pandemic. The hospitality industry has been affected tremendously. Chef Dave Critchley says the industry’s ability to bounce hinges upon the environment being an enjoyable one to be a part of.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genius Bar#War
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

If you want to curate your Facebook friends list or remove people you haven’t spoken to in years, you can easily unfriend someone using the app or website with a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To unfriend someone on Facebook, go...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to make a new or existing post on Facebook shareable

How to make sure the right eyes see your content. Facebook encourages us to share everything about our lives, but some things are best suited to particular audiences. For example, your mother or your boss doesn’t need to know about that amazing party you went to last night, where you were so drunk, you went home with a traffic cone. So when posting something, ask yourself “who needs to see this and who doesn’t?”. Here’s a rundown on the various Facebook privacy settings and how to set each one.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
CNET

Facebook Locks People Out of Accounts for Not Activating Protect Feature

If you're wondering why you can't get into your Facebook account today, the social media giant is locking out some users who were required to activate Facebook Protect with two-factor authentication by the March 17 deadline. "Turn on Facebook Protect to unlock your account," the notification says. "Account locked on...
INTERNET
KOCO

Facebook and YouTube say they removed Zelenskyy deepfake video

Facebook and YouTube said Wednesday that they removed uploads of a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that purported to show him yielding to Russia. The deepfake spread widely online Wednesday, as noticed earlier by Vice's Motherboard. In the video, which CNN Business has reviewed, Zelenskyy appears to stand behind a presidential podium and in front of a backdrop, both of which feature the Ukrainian coat of arms. Wearing a green shirt, Zelenskyy speaks in Ukrainian, appearing to tell Ukrainians to put down their weapons in the weeks-old war against Russia.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Well…Facebook has a TikTok now

Facebook’s TikTok (that sounds wrong) was spotted a couple of days ago by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The account had acquired a blue checkmark, indicating its verified status. But its lack of content and somewhat odd bio — “We believe people can do more together, than alone.” (Why the comma?!) — still made us question whether this was really Facebook’s account. In addition, the account’s bio links out to the Facebook app on Google Play, not the Facebook website or some sort of official communication channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

How China's TikTok, Facebook influencers push propaganda

To her 1.4 million followers on social media, Vica Li says she is a “life blogger” and “food lover” who wants to teach her fans about China so they can travel the country with ease. “Through my lens, I will take you around China, take you into Vica’s life!” she says in a January video posted on YouTube and Facebook. But that lens may be controlled by CGTN, the Chinese-state run TV network where she has regularly appeared in broadcasts and is listed as a digital reporter on the company’s website. While Vica Li tells followers she “created all...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Facebook resorts to old smear tactics against TikTok

Eleven years ago, Facebook was caught red-handed after it hired a prominent public relations firm to try to plant stories harshly criticizing Google’s privacy practices in leading news outlets. In 2018, it hired the PR firm Definers to do opposition research on the company’s critics, including billionaire philanthropist George...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

Russia-Ukraine war captured in real time on social media

Some are referring to the conflict in Ukraine as TikTok's first war. Witnesses have been regularly posting videos to the platform, giving people around the world an inside look at what's happening on the ground. But, there are also consequences to having this information on social media. Gideon Lichfield, WIRED's global editorial director, joined CBS News to discuss.
WORLD
The Independent

Photographing protest: Resistance through a feminist lens

The new exhibition, Photographing Protest: Resistance through a feminist lens, focuses on the perspectives of women and non-binary photographers over decades of protests to pose a challenge to the male-dominated history of demonstrations. From sit-ins to street theatre, candlelight vigils to deportation campaigns, the exhibition showing at Four Corners gallery, foregrounds the work of activist photographers for whom the acts of witnessing and participating in protest are intrinsically linked. It opens with rarely seen images by Sally Fraser, who captured the defining social movements of the 1968 era such as the fiery beginnings of the Women’s Liberation movement, and...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Conversation Africa

Algorithms, bots and elections in Africa: how social media influences political choices

The rise in the use of smartphones and an increased adoption of mobile internet in Africa are fundamentally altering the media ecology for election campaigns. As mobile phones become commonplace, even in Africa’s poorest countries, the uptake of social media has become ubiquitous. Applications like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and blogs form an integral part of today’s political communication landscape in much of the continent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
99.5 WKDQ

How to Make Your Instagram Timeline Chronological

Wondering how to change your Instagram feed to chronological order? We've got you covered. Instagram has finally listened and given its users the ability to make their timeline chronological again. On Wednesday (March 23), the social media giant activated the option for users to switch their feeds to a chronological timeline.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy