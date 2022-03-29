Can having a positive attitude help you live longer?

Toxic positivity can be harmful to your body and your mind. Think of it as the act of creating a narrative that's all about feeling good and looking on the bright side while hiding your negative emotions in a way that's not reasonable, not natural, or not mentally healthy. But for people with a sunny disposition, it may hard to see if your positivity is something else in disguise.
There are many books, articles and even a free online Yale class you take on the “Science of Well-Being.”. There is no one-size-fits-all formula for well-being or happiness. What makes me happy does not necessarily make someone else happy. There may be misconceptions about happiness in your mind that prevent you from being happy. The line of thinking that you would be happy if only you lived in a bigger house or made more money just isn't true.
Good news for coffee lovers: Your favorite caffeine fix may also promote longevity. According to a new study by researchers in the United Kingdom, drinking two to three cups of coffee each day could lessen your chances of developing cardiovascular disease. In turn, you could be adding years to your life.
As a feminist psychotherapist who specializes in modern love, I support individuals and couples in finding the line between independence and interdependence. Romantic ideology often spells that togetherness is the key building block to a strong connection, which can force many to choose connection over the desire to act in accordance with their authentic desires. But, as relationship expert Esther Perel believes, there's a need for both togetherness and separateness in a healthy relationship, which means there is certainly room for honoring desires that skew selfish.
As we enter spring all those who suffer from hay fever will start experiencing stuffy noses and so on. The issue is that we are currently living in a pandemic, making it difficult to tell the difference between allergies and COVID. However, there is one major difference between the two that will immediately tell you if it’s COVID or hay fever.
A healthy amount of external validation is needed for your mental well-being, but how much is too much?. Internal validation is the ability to honor and acknowledge your positive attributes, strengths, achievements, and emotions. External validation is the acknowledgment of your strengths and emotions from others. We often rely on...
WASHINGTON — Most people always welcome nice compliments, but dread hearing criticism — or do they? A surprising study by a team with the American Psychological Association suggests people should actually be a bit more honest when it comes to constructive feedback. Scientists found that most individuals underestimate just how much others appreciate and desire constructive criticism that can potentially improve their performance.
32,000 pet dogs have joined the Dog Aging Project — a massive study that hopes to help both dogs and people live longer, healthier lives. Why it matters: If good health had a nemesis, it would be aging — as we get older, our risk of developing cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and many other diseases increases.
To live a more positive life, we have to give up some things. Here are six things to consider giving up so you can live a happier and more positive life starting today:. Hating Others' Success: There’s no reason to hate on other people for their achievements. Most of the time, that person has worked incredibly hard to get to where they are, and were once in your shoes, too.
The power of hypnotic thinking has long been lauded by self-help gurus and personal development coaches. The theory behind it is that if you can get yourself to believe in something deep down, you can make yourself believe anything, which can lead to you achieving your goals – whatever they may be – easier than ever before. This type of positive thinking isn’t just about setting goals for the future though; it’s also about letting go of negative thoughts, fears, and anxieties that are holding you back from success right now!
