Can having a positive attitude help you live longer?

The power of hypnotic thinking has long been lauded by self-help gurus and personal development coaches. The theory behind it is that if you can get yourself to believe in something deep down, you can make yourself believe anything, which can lead to you achieving your goals – whatever they may be – easier than ever before. This type of positive thinking isn’t just about setting goals for the future though; it’s also about letting go of negative thoughts, fears, and anxieties that are holding you back from success right now!

