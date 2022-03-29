ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Kenneth Miller sentenced to 35 years for February kidnapping and rape in Carlsbad

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 1 day ago
A Carlsbad man was sentenced to 35 years in state prison for kidnapping and raping a convenience store clerk in February, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Miller, 37, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree, one count of kidnapping in the first degree, attempted armed robbery, robbery and larceny March 28 during an arraignment before Fifth Judicial District Judge Eileen Riordan, court records read.

Miller was originally charged with three counts of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree, robbery and larceny.

An amended criminal complaint filed by the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office Feb. 17, changed the criminal sexual penetration charges from third degree to second degree.

Additional charges of kidnapping and attempted armed robbery were filed against Miller five days after his arrest Feb. 13, per court records.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Melvin said Miller’s plea would not subject his victims to a secondary trauma of recounting events at pretrial interviews and a jury trial.

Miller was charged with a series of robberies on Pierce Street Feb. 13 and the rape of a convenience store clerk, court documents cited.

The crime spree ended at the convenience store where he was arrested by Carlsbad Police after barricading himself inside the store.

Melvin said Miller faces five years to life on parole once his sentence ends.

“Mr. Miller will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to have no contact with the victims,” Melvin said.

Comments sought from Miller’s attorney Nathanael Orin Banks were not returned by press time.

Miller was released from the Eddy County Detention Center into the custody of the New Mexico Department of Corrections Tuesday morning, the jail’s website indicated.

