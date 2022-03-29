Maryland state Sen. Will Smith mistaken for actor after Oscars slap: ‘You gotta laugh’
By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
2 days ago
After Sunday night's fiasco at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Maryland state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. woke up on Monday to a ringing phone because people had confused him for the famous actor.
Chris Rock is refusing to speak about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars but is having his team shut down a fake apology making the rounds. On Monday, a statement alleged to be written by the comedian was posted on Facebook and caught like wildfire. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown even issued her own apology after reposting the misinformation.
He’s been radio silent ever since the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped him in the face, because Will didn’t like a joke Chris told about his wife, Jada Pinkett. Joe Rogan, Denny Hamlin, Jim Carrey, Wheeler Walker Jr. and...
Whoopi Goldberg feels the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handled the Will Smith incident with Chris Rock the best they could during the Oscars. On The View panel Tuesday morning, the Oscar winner — who has previously hosted the awards ceremony — discussed Will's public apology after the Best Actor winner went onstage and struck comedian Rock over a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Will Smith might want to consider himself lucky that Shannon Sharpe wasn’t in Chris Rock’s shoes on Sunday night. The Hall of Fame tight end and “Undisputed” co-host said he would’ve handled his business right there. “I would’ve whooped Will Smith’s ass right and every...
Harris Faulkner on "Outnumbered Overtime" at Fox News Channel Studios (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Fox News host Harris Faulkner expressed outrage over the White House's refusal to comment on the Will Smith–Chris Rock slapping incident, stressing that the U.S. has to have "a president who can communicate." "This is a...
Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face onstage at the Oscars following a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains why the joke may have pushed the actor over the edge and what it means for his future in Hollywood. March 29, 2022.
With each passing day, new details emerge about the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at this week's 94th Academy Awards, which alter the perception of the aftermath of the event. Part of the confusion surrounding the incident is that, after Smith struck Rock, he was allowed to stay at the ceremony to accept a Best Actor award, with reports circulating recently that representatives from The Academy tried to get Smith to leave the event. More recent reports note that, while members of The Academy had hoped Smith would leave the event, he was never directly asked to leave and that there were no plans to forcibly eject him.
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke Wednesday at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the slap to the sold out crowd in Boston, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened.” “Other than the […]
