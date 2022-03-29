Maryland state Sen. Will Smith mistaken for actor after Oscars slap: ‘You gotta laugh’

With each passing day, new details emerge about the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at this week's 94th Academy Awards, which alter the perception of the aftermath of the event. Part of the confusion surrounding the incident is that, after Smith struck Rock, he was allowed to stay at the ceremony to accept a Best Actor award, with reports circulating recently that representatives from The Academy tried to get Smith to leave the event. More recent reports note that, while members of The Academy had hoped Smith would leave the event, he was never directly asked to leave and that there were no plans to forcibly eject him.

