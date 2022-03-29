Greenville Police Process Begins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for four women accused of assaulting and robbing a 44-year-old woman on Thursday. Police reported when the victim was driving westbound in the 1900 block of Arsenal, she saw the suspects walking, blew her horn and told them to get out of the street. The suspects responded to the woman and started throwing things at her 2012 Volkswagen. When the victim got out of her car, they jumped her and stole her car.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO