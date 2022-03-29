ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL owners reportedly approve overtime rule change

By Dan Mennella
 1 day ago

The NFL's owners have voted to approve a rule change that will ensure both teams have at least one possession in playoff games that go to overtime, according to Albert Breer of NFL Network.

Under the current rule, which will remain in effect for the regular season, a first-possession field goal in overtime allows the second team a chance to possess the ball, but a first-possession touchdown can end the game.

That arrangement has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, particularly after last season's AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs -- a thrilling shootout won by the Chiefs after they scored a touchdown on the opening drive in overtime.

Under the new guidelines, the Bills would have had an opportunity to answer the Chiefs' touchdown.

The new rule was proposed by leadership from two teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

The proposal was trending toward being tabled, according to Breer , but it was approved overwhelmingly after it was amended to include only postseason games.

The vote was held in Palm Beach, Florida, at the league's annual league meetings. Rule changes need the approval of at least 24 of the league's 32 clubs to be passed.

