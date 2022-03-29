ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Warren woman arrived at St. Joseph Warren Hospital around 4:40 a.m. with her boyfriend.

Robber in Warren asked victim to ‘pinky promise’ not to report it

She told police that she was on her way home from work when she heard three gunshots. She said she was hit by one of the bullets, according to a police report.

The woman reported driving home and said her boyfriend drove her to the hospital, according the report.

The report listed few other details but listed the injury as “major.”

