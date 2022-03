Welcome to another episode of Tiger Tuesday. From the moment the private jet N517TW, a 2008 Gulfstream 5 owned by Tiger Woods, took off sometime before 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday from Stuart, Florida, golf Twitter has been in a frenzy tracking the latest whereabouts of a plane carrying Tiger on his way to test out his surgically-repaired leg at Augusta National, and what it means for the possibility that Tiger may compete next week at the 86th edition of the Masters.

STUART, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO