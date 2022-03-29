Two arrested, facing murder charges in deadly Pine Bluff shooting that killed teen
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have arrested two men who are now facing murder charges tied to a Monday afternoon shooting that left a teen dead.
Detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department said they have arrested 20-year-old Darrion Dashawn Williams and a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the shooting.
PBPD officials said it is not clear at this time if the 17-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult or juvenile.
According to Pine Bluff police, the arrests come after a shooting that happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday around the area of 28 th and Elm.Teen dead after Pine Bluff shooting, police say
Authorities said the victim in the shooting, a 17-year-old young man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner.
Police have not released any information on the victim's identity or a suspect at this time and said the victim's body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
