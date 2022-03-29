ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The internet is still processing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

By Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
 2 days ago

Two days after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during...

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy powers Chris Rock and Kevin Hart invade New Jersey this summer

Comedy heavyweights Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have teamed up for a limited tour that will take the comedy duo to New Jersey this summer. Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have known each other for over 20 years and have never shared the same headlining stage, until now! Each of the big comedy superstars will have their individual tours but are aligning in this rare get-together that will most likely sell out quickly. They are only performing this tour for 5 dates in one week and all the performances are only in New Jersey or New York. They will be performing at:
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
thesource.com

Fake Chris Rock Apology To Will and Jada Surfaces, Quickly Shut Down

Yesterday, March 28, Will Smith issued an apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. He called his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable” and stated that he acted emotionally toward the joke. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “My...
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
Primetimer

Oscar viewership spiked by 600,000 viewers following Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock

In the 15 minutes following Smith's slap of Rock at 10:27 p.m. ET, viewership rose by 511,000 viewers, according to Variety based on Nielsen data, adding: "While the Oscars’ audience dipped from there, it spiked again during Smith’s best actor win and acceptance speech shortly after 11 p.m. ET, this time by 614,000 viewers." The most-watched portion of the ceremony came before The Slap, when CODA star Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor between 9:15 p.m. ET and 9:29. ALSO: Final Nielsen numbers reveal Oscar viewership rose 60% over last year's ceremony with 16.62 million viewers.
Collider

Will Smith Issues an Apology to Chris Rock Following Oscars Altercation

Following their altercation at The Oscars, Will Smith has issued an apology for slapping presenter Chris Rock during the award show's live broadcast. The slap occurred as comedian Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Film. During his presentation, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's newly shorn hair, calling her GI Jane — a sensitive subject given her very public struggle with alopecia. Smith then charged the stage and hit the category presenter, proceeding to return to his seat and shout at Rock that he shouldn't joke about his wife. Much of the event was cut from the US broadcast of the event, but full footage was shortly thereafter released to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.
