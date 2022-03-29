The FDA authorized 4th vaccine dose for Americans over 50. What do we know about whether it works?

White House officials say that there are no funds to buy a potential fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for all Americans.The Washington Post reports that while the Biden administration has enough doses to provide Americans over the age of 65 with a fourth shot of the vaccine but orders cannot be placed for more to cover other age groups unless Congress passes a stalled $15bn funding package.Doses have also already been secured for children under the age of five should those shots be deemed necessary by regulators.“Right now, we don’t have enough money for fourth doses, if they’re...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO