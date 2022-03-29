ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FDA authorized 4th vaccine dose for Americans over 50. What do we know about whether it works?

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration could approve a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 50 as early as Tuesday — a move that some say could prevent a surge...

NBC News

Pfizer, Moderna say it's time for another Covid vaccine booster. Experts aren't sure.

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.
Daily Fort Worth

While waiting for the full FDA’s vaccine approval, unvaccinated man caught Covid-19 and spent more than six months in hospital, his wife speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases is constantly declining in the last couple of weeks and as of Thursday, some 98% of the U.S. population live in locations where Covid-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors, as per the most recent CDC mask guidelines and Covid-19 data.
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna asks FDA to OK 2nd booster for all adults

Moderna is seeking emergency use authorization of a second booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. The drugmaker submitted its request to the FDA March 17. "The request to include adults over 18 years of age was made to provide flexibility to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare providers to determine the appropriate use of an additional booster dose of mRNA-1273, including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities," Moderna said in a statement, adding the submission is based in part on recent vaccine efficacy data from the U.S. and Israel after the emergence of omicron.
Cleveland.com

Pfizer seeks approval for 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for seniors; hospitalizations for young children higher during omicron, study suggests: Coronavirus update for March 18, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pfizer is seeking federal approval for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for seniors, and COVID-19 hospitalizations for infants, toddlers were higher during the omicron surge, a new study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you...
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
biospace.com

FDA Limits Use of GSK & Vir’s COVID-19 Antibody Therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology’s sotrovimab for COVID-19. The amendment relates specifically to the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant. Sotrovimab is the companies’ monoclonal antibody therapy. The FDA limited the use of the therapy at the 500mg dose...
The Baltimore Sun

FDA authorizes another COVID booster shot but experts say some people probably can safely wait

Federal regulators said this week they would allow a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for older people and those with medical conditions, leaving the public to decide if and when to get another shot. Even though boosters were recommended, there hasn’t been huge uptake nationally since the first boosters were authorized last fall. That’s a third shot after two Pfizer-BioNTech or ...
