ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith calls for ‘healing’ after Oscars slap

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNGjs_0etCNAHv00

( The Hill ) — Jada Pinkett Smith is calling for “healing” in her first public statement since her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

“This is a season for healing,” the “Matrix Resurrections” actor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “And I’m here for it,” the post to her more than 11 million followers said.

The brief message marked the first time Pinkett Smith, 50, spoke out since the altercation at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

While introducing one of the night’s awards categories, Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, comparing Pinkett Smith’s bald head to the title character in the 1997 film starring Demi Moore.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss.

Sm ith took to the stage following the joke and struck Rock before returning to his seat.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” Smith, 53, yelled toward Rock.

The move triggered an avalanche of reactions, with some entertainers and high-profile figures defending Smith’s actions and others, including Rosie O’Donnell and Howard Stern, strongly condemning him for getting physical over a joke.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who also has alopecia, appeared to delete a Sunday tweet praising Smith for slapping Rock. On Monday she said she doesn’t “endorse violence in any form” but dubbed herself “Team Jada always.”

In a Monday night Instagram post, Smith apologized to the comedian , calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith slayed her red carpet look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Red Table Talk show host stunned on the red carpet while attending the star-studded event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing alongside husband Will Smith, who later collected the award for best actor for his starring role in King Richard.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Ayanna Pressley
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says There's Never Been Infidelity in His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

Will Smith isn’t afraid of the talk that surrounds his relationship with wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The A-list couple’s decades-long marriage has become a topic of conversation since the 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina. For Will, he isn’t bothered by the “chatter.” In fact, he encourages it.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Fresh Prince’s Original Aunt Viv Actress Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On The Oscars

Even if you’re not someone who sets aside Oscar night every year to watch Hollywood talent receive awards for some killer films, performances and other contributions, it’s likely the 2022 Oscars have flown onto your radar. Thanks to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on live TV, it seems like everyone is talking about the awards ceremony, including Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert. The Aunt Vivian actress has reacted to the viral slap by addressing Smith in a blunt and straightforward post.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Parade

The Fresh Prince and His Princess! Everything to Know About Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship

Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!. From Fresh Prince of Bel Air to King Richard, Will Smith has become Hollywood royalty over the course of his long career, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith reigning right alongside him. In addition to keeping the sparks flying, the pair have also sparked plenty of speculation over the course of their 24-year marriage. The iconic Hollywood couple hasn’t shied away from addressing rumors and speaking candidly about the ups and downs of their romance, coining terms like “relational perfection,” “life partners,” and, well, “entanglement” along the way.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss’ Ex Block Says She Is Too Wealthy to Have Demanded He Pay Child Support

Kandi Burruss wanted Riley Burruss’ father Block to do a lot more. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been open about many parts of her life on the show. Her family life has changed a lot since she made her first appearance. She was a single mother to her daughter Riley Burruss. Riley’s father Block was someone Kandi said wasn’t really in her life. Block eventually made an appearance on the show. At the time, Kandi accused him of falling way behind on child support. Even though Riley attempted to repair the relationship, it wasn’t an easy thing for her to deal with. She had her own feelings about Block. When it was time for her to head to college, she asked Kandi why Block wasn’t involved in paying her tuition. It was Riley who pushed for Kandi to head back to court so child support could be collected. And Block would pay his share of her college education.
CELEBRITIES
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy