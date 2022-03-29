ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin compares Oscars to ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ after onstage slap

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — Alec Baldwin is likening Sunday’s Oscars to “The Jerry Springer Show” after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in a shocking moment onstage during the ceremony.

The former “30 Rock” star — who’s facing a lawsuit over last year’s fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his film, “Rust” — shared a message of support for Rock on Monday following the stunning altercation.

After Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the “King Richard” actor stormed the stage and slapped the comedian. Smith then returned to his seat in the Los Angeles theater and continued to berate Rock.

“I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris,” Baldwin, 63, wrote to his 1 million Twitter followers.

“But I love you, Chris Rock,” Baldwin said.

“And I’m sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show,” Baldwin added.

The daytime talk show hosted by Springer aired from 1991 to 2018 and was known for frequently becoming a profanity-filled slugfest among its often-rowdy guests.

After apologizing to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees while accepting the award for “Best Actor” on Sunday just minutes after slapping Rock, Smith said in a tearful speech that he wished to be a “vessel for love.”

The 53-year-old performer issued a public apology to Rock on Instagram on Monday, saying in a statement that his own behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

