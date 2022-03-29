ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Pinwheel planting to raise child abuse awareness in Morgan County

By David C.L. Bauer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kwhg_0etCN6qG00
Pinwheels are straightened in Central Park in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Journal-Courier)

Pinwheels will dot Jacksonville's downtown square starting next week to bring attention to child abuse.

Morgan County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Court Appointed Special Advocates program will plant the pinwheels at 12:30 p.m Tuesday during a ceremony on the south side of the square. Mayor Andy Ezard will read a proclamation and a representative of  the Morgan County state’s attorney’s office will speak.

Anyone can attend.

Those who want to show their support also can buy a “Stand Against Child Abuse” yard sign for $10 at County Market, 1255 W. Morton Ave, during April.

April is National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. It recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect and promotes the social and emotional well-being of children and families.

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

