Alton, IL

Centerstone plans virtual open house

 1 day ago

ALTON – Centerstone will host free virtual Flourish Open House webinar noon to 1 p.m. on April 5.

The webinar will help participants gain a better understanding of the services Centerstone offers families through the Flourish program, which serves families through building parenting skills and supports.

“The goals of the Flourish program are to increase well-being, improve permanency and enhance the safety of the family,” said Taylor Marks, Centerstone’s Flourish supervisor.

Flourish provides free services to many Illinois families. Flourish can help families improve their parenting and communication skills and strengthen relationships in the family. The webinar will address these services and many others provided by Flourish.

Presenters include:

•    Alyssa Cline, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

•    Breauna Hurd, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

•    Karla Sippely, MA – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

•    Taylor Holloway, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

•    Stephanie Dalton, LCSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Supervisor

To register or for more information, contact Dalton at Stephanie.Dalton@Centerstone.org.

Centerstone receive Alton grant

ALTON — Centerstone has received a $5,000 grant from the Alton Foundation for personal items for residents of Centerstone’s Alton group homes that support men and women at risk of homelessness who have experienced mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders.
