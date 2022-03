On Monday, Jim Jones stopped by FOX 5 New York to deliver a hilarious weather report to promote his Drip Report series. “We looking like we’re in our fifth or sixth winter, it’s pretty chilly,” he said. “It’s supposed to be spring, spring is outta here. New York City, you’re in the dubs. You in the twenties, when you in the twenties you gotta drop down and get your eagle on. Baby girl cover that waist front up, because it might get a little bit chilly.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO