Cleburne County, AR

Cleburne man arrested for Attempted Capital Murder of a State Trooper

By Stan Morris
neareport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cleburne County man is being held at the Pope County Jail after firing a gun at an Arkansas State Trooper last night. The incident occurred about 8:30along Arkansas Highway 124, near the intersection with Highway 326, north of Russellville. The state trooper, assigned to patrol...

neareport.com

Comments / 2

KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
WREG

Raleigh rape suspect captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in a rape and burglary at a home in Raleigh last month. Officers were called to an alleged sexual assault Feb. 2 in the 3000 block of Royal Wood Drive, where someone forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner. Wednesday, police arrested Glen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Neighbor complaints lead to drug arrest

TUPELO • A Tupelo woman was arrested on felony drug charges after member of the community noticed suspicious activity at her residence. Complaints about drug activity from neighbors led the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department SWAT Team to serve a search warrant at 1011 Hilda Avenue on March 17. During the search, agents found approximately 50 dosage units of MDMA/Ecstasy in the residence.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Drug investigation leads to arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
MERIDIAN, MS
WREG

Marshals arrest man wanted for Walgreens killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made by the U.S. Marshals and a Mid-South family is one step closer to finding justice. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the capture 50-year-old Gregory Morton who was on the run in Las Vegas. He’s been accused of killing 60-year-old Juanita Washington back in December. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

Victim in Pine Bluff's Sunday homicide identified

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim of Pine Bluff's sixth homicide of the year was identified Tuesday. Steven Sanson, 42, of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening after police responded to a call in reference to a shooting. The Pine Bluff Police Department previously announced...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Kait 8

19-year-old sent to hospital following Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a weekend shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital. According to an incident report, police received a shots-fired call shortly before 12 a.m., Saturday, March 19, at a home in the 4000-block of Wildwood Lane. Austin Dallis told police he was...
JONESBORO, AR
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

