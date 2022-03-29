Andre Drummond would love to stay with Nets

Brian Lewis: The always-affable Andre Drummond was vexed at this morning’s shootaround, saying his quotes on Nic Claxton’s status & his own unrestricted free agency were misrepresented. Adds he wants to stay with the #Nets and was merely acknowledging nobody knows what’ll happen this summer. Brooklyn’s @AndreDrummond on narrative around last Wednesday’s comments: “Would I love to be here? Absolutely. Can I control that right now? No. I can only control what’s happening right now. We know that. So don’t misuse my words. That’s not fair to me & that’s not right.” #Nets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Andre Drummond clarified some comments that were misrepresented last week: “Would I love to be here (in Brooklyn)? Absolutely. Can I control that right now? No.”

His full comments here: trib.al/uOgB09N – 2:28 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Andre Drummond pushes back after ‘twisted’ #Nets comments: ‘That’s f–ked up’ nypost.com/2022/03/29/and… via @nypostsports – 2:20 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Andre Drummond gives the Heat the Tyreek Hill #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said he did not see Andre Drummond holding his back towards the end. – 10:04 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 110, Hornets 119

Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 8 REBS, 7 ASTS), Andre Drummond (20 PTS, 16 REBS), Kyrie Irving (14 PTS) the Nets couldn’t get out to the three-point line fast enough. Charlotte end the game shooting it at 53% from downtown. Irving also had inefficient game. – 9:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Andre Drummond holding his back a bit on the way down the court. – 9:49 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

5/1 PnR for Plumlee and IT, and Plumlee gets right to the rim for the double pump jam as Drummond couldn’t get thru the screen. – 9:33 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 89, Hornets 93

Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 7 ASTS),Andre Drummond (20 PTS, 13 REBS) & the Nets are struggling to contain LaMelo Ball (33 PTS). As for Kyrie Irving (6 PTS), he’s only 2-for-13 from the field. His favorite quarter is coming up though. – 9:22 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Andre Drummond just attempted to chasedown block Terry Rozier and failed. Rozier gets a highlight-reel worthy dunk – 9:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Scary Terry Rozier with a hell of a dunk on Andre Drummond. – 9:05 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie just 2-for-9 in 20 minutes here in the first half. He’s got seven assists — but he looked a little extra pumped up to start this one. Andre Drummond has picked up the slack with 15 and 9 to pace the Nets. – 8:41 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Good half in Brooklyn. Nets lead Hornets 60-56. Bridges with 17 and Ball 15 for Charlotte. Drummond with 15 and Durant 10 for Brooklyn. Irving is 2 for 9 with six points and seven assists. – 8:39 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

HALF: Nets 60, Hornets 56

Andre Drummond (15 PTS, 9 REBS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets are taking advantage of their fast break opportunities. They’re outscoring Charlotte 23-5 in transition. As for their bench, they’re also outscoring the Hornets (16-8). – 8:39 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Andre Drummond’s up to 14 points and 8 rebounds in the first half against the Hornets. Completely having his way. – 8:27 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Andre Drummond 13 points in 13 minutes to lead the Nets. No wonder they were willing to part with James Harden to get this offensive force. – 8:25 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Andre Drummond just got t’d up. It didn’t look like he agreed with the moving screen he got called for a possession ago. – 8:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Andre Drummond T’ed up. – 8:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.

This starting five is 3-1 this season, including last night’s 110-95 road victory in Miami. – 7:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Andre Drummond flashes Tyreek Hill’s “duces” celebration on way to dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/27/wat… – 12:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Markieff Morris takes step back while Victor Oladipo steps forward amid Heat comebacks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Dragic’s emotional return; Drummond channels his Tyreek Hill; Adebayo remains half full. – 12:13 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“It was definitely hilarious in the moment, I like how aggressive Dre is playing right now….”

Durant weighs in on Andre Drummond’s Tyreek Hill tribute in Miami. pic.twitter.com/rWo7eec65E – 11:12 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

No Kyrie Irving for post-game in Miami so perhaps the Nets want to save his availability for his Barclays Center debut Sunday. We did get Aubrey and Andre Drummond briefly though. pic.twitter.com/B81BQbD88b – 11:00 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“It was definitely hilarious in the moment…” Kevin Durant says ahout Drummond flashing the duece to Tyler Herro on a break. Said that was one of those plays he deserved to show us a little something cause he set the tone. – 10:58 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I didn’t see it — It’s cool.”

⁃Goran Dragić on Andre Drummond throwing up a peace sign on the fast break. – 10:54 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He was all over the place tonight — It’s nice to see.”

⁃Goran Dragić on Andre Drummond. – 10:53 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“We know what we can be. We just have to keep building.”

⁃Andre Drummond on the Nets. – 10:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Andre Drummond, after a double-double and a win, brought his daughter to the post game. She didn’t want to be part of it. We’ll see if the league decides to fine her. pic.twitter.com/mAI7p6SAJS – 10:50 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Andre Drummond says,

“It’s an exciting time for us.” – 10:50 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Andre Drummond admits every game counts starting now. – 10:49 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Andre Drummond says,

“Defensively we did exactly what we were supposed to do — We know we have two of the best scorers in the NBA so we have to take defense seriously.” – 10:49 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Andre Drummond says he doesn’t know what made him give the peace sign, maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming to town. – 10:49 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I don’t what made me do it — It just happened I don’t know.”

⁃Andre Drummond on throwing a peace sign on the fast break. – 10:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Andre Drummond on flashing the peace sign: “I don’t know why I did it. Maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming here.” – 10:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Andre Drummond brought his daughter into the postgame press conference. She’s adorable. – 10:44 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I’m going to pretend you never said that,” – Steve Nash’s reply when asked if Andre Drummond earned more ball handling duties after his coast to coast peace sign dunk. – 10:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked Nash if we’ll see Drummond handle the ball more after that steal and dunk. “I’m going to pretend you never said that.” – 10:38 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash says,

“I though Nic (Claxton) was great … Andre (Drummond) was fantastic.” – 10:36 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash credits Andre Drummond with setting the tone. Thinks they got out physical’d vs Memphis and this was a good response. – 10:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Andre Drummond says,

“We (Nets) did exactly what we were supposed to do — I’m very pleased.” – 10:30 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Andre Drummond says,

“We (Nets) take defense very seriously over here — We stuck it to em (Miami Heat).” – 10:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Andre Drummond with the steal, dribble and dunk. Nets up 82-55 with 7:04 left in the third quarter. – 9:47 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

just witnessed *Andre Drummond* throw up a peace sign like he’s Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/0S1IGolLWk – 9:42 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Andre Drummond gave the Heat the ✌️ in the middle of a fast break. pic.twitter.com/q1Rw3z6lEU – 9:41 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Andre Drummond is redeeming his atrocious start. – 9:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nets have the two best players on the court, and Andre Drummond outplaying Bam. Therefore . . . a 19-point deficit. Heat now with three 24-second violations. – 9:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

If it’s Andre Drummond as the one getting the best of the Heat, then there are issues. At the moment, he is. – 8:42 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 27 Heat 25

Kevin Durant (9 PTS, 2 ASTS), Andre Drummond (6 PTS) & the Nets are playing with PLAYOFF INTENSITY. Although they’re allowing too many offensive boards early on (4 OREBS), their depth is about to be put on display. This team is deeper than Miami. – 8:36 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Props to Steve Nash or Kevin Durant or whoever is responsible:

Andre Drummond is playing exactly how he’s supposed to. Always tried to do too much in previous stops. – 8:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Robinson.

Nets opening with Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters in Miami: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.

Brooklyn is 2-1 with this starting five this season:

126-120 loss on 3/6 at Boston

132-121 win on 3/8 at Charlotte

129-100 win on 3/10 at Philadelphia – 7:32 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Heat:

🧙🏽‍♂️Kyrie Irving

💦Seth Curry

🔒 Bruce Brown

💲Kevin Durant

🦍Andre Drummond – 7:31 PM