Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called for the officers who strip searched a black schoolgirl while on her period to be charged with gross misconduct after a report found racism had a role in their decision.A safeguarding report found that the “traumatic” search by Metropolitan Police officers at the end of 2020 took place at the girl’s school without another adult present, and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.Incidents such as those experienced by Child Q, not only foster distrust in the Met but actively hamper any efforts to police by consent.London Mayor Sadiq KhanIt said that racism...

U.K. ・ 14 DAYS AGO