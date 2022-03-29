ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Back Page Breakdown | Judge’s allies push for star’s extension

 2 days ago

Tuesday’s edition of The Post’s back page covers Aaron Judge’s teammates advocating for the three-time All-Star RF’s contract extension to get done before Opening Day on April 7th.

The New York Yankees have to do whatever is in their power to sign Aaron Judge to a contract extension by no later than this week. He is the quintessential Yankee. He carries himself very well off of the field and when healthy, produces great numbers at the plate and is an excellent defensive right fielder. I'm just not sure as to what the differences are for Judge and the Yankees. According to multiple sources, Brian Cashman and the Yankees are preparing to offer Judge a new contact offer this week at some point. However, talk is cheap and I want to see something get done so the Capital Region and their loyal and dedicated Yankee fans can be happy. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
MLB
