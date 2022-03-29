ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Millions of aggressive ants invade Texas and blind animals by spewing acid in their faces

By Iman Palm
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d79Ff_0etCIwFe00

MILLIONS of invasive ants have been spitting acid on animals, blinding some of them, as an act of self-defense, according to reports.

Tawny crazy ants, officially named Nylanderia fulva, are native to South America but have been seen recently as far west as Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqfWw_0etCIwFe00
The ants have the capability to blind animals by spewing acid at them Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife

These ants have been in the US for the past two decades. They were first spotted in Houston in 2002, according to Newsweek.

Since then, scientists such as Edward LeBrun have been studying the ants and trying to figure out a way to eradicate the invasive population.

In some parts of Texas, one scientist referred to the swarms of ants as "apocalyptic," with "rivers of ants" going up and down every tree in the area.

These ants have the capability to severely interfere with wild populations, especially native species.

In 2016, park officials at Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco noticed the absence of snakes, scorpions and lizards.

The ants have been blinding baby rabbits while they are still in their burrows.

Lebrun told Newsweek: "Rabbits are born in burrows under the ground and I expect that these burrows are very hospitable for crazy ants.

"In these environments, when tawny crazy ants are at high densities, every suitable nest site is occupied, so I expect the crazy ants move in and simply swarm the rabbits. They spray acid when they fight."

The ants have introduced a deadly pathogen, officially named Myrmecomorba nylanderiae, to native wildlife. Lebrun's team has been tracking it for over nine years.

They found that this pathogen could lead to population decline and potentially extinction within four to seven years, according to the article.

The group of scientists have artificially introduced the pathogen to the ants as a way to fight them off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wdBZ_0etCIwFe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzOUe_0etCIwFe00

So far, they have been able to get rid of two populations of the invasive species.

"This doesn't mean crazy ants will disappear. It's impossible to predict how long it will take for the lightning bolt to strike and the pathogen to infect any one crazy ant population. But it's a big relief because it means these populations appear to have a lifespan," LeBrun told Newsweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6qCF_0etCIwFe00
The ants have the capability to blind animals by spewing acid at them Credit: Texas Parks and Wildlife

