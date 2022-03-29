Canada to Help Offset Food and Energy Shortages Caused by Ukraine Crisis - PM Trudeau

The United States and its allies have been trying to cripple the Russian economy following its invasion of Ukraine by cutting off its oil and natural gas industry, which makes up 36 percent of Russia’s total economy. This massive supply is particularly crucial to Europe, which is dependent on Russian gas for energy, so the West is now scrambling for alternatives. The rush comes as gas prices are soaring, adding urgency to identifying other energy supplies. But as countries across the world seek to divest from Russia, they should not bend toward other dictatorships with questionable human rights records in a misguided effort to fill the void.
Comments / 0