ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Canada to Help Offset Food and Energy Shortages Caused by Ukraine Crisis - PM Trudeau

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that his government can help the world overcome food and energy shortages in the coming months that may...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexico to get investment boost from Ukraine war, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said Mexico will get an investment boost on the back of the Ukraine war, predicting that capital once destined for Russia and other emerging economies will move into his country. He cited an unidentified “financial report” for his assertion,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia's gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow's demand for a currency switch. President Vladimir Putin's order last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Ukraine#Europe#Reuters#Russian#Canadians
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges China and Russia to Send Strong Message to North Korea After Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China and Russia should tell North Korea to avoid more "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday. "China and Russia should send a strong message to (North Korea) to refrain from additional provocations," Porter told...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Country
Russia
Reuters

On the Ukraine refugee crisis, watch Canada

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada offers Western countries a path towards handling the fallout from the Ukraine refugee crisis. The country that claims to be the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora has taken a firm stance by offering assistance to those fleeing war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies prove successful, the country could pave the way for others to follow.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Analysts Say Images of 'Monster' North Korean ICBM May Have Been From Earlier Launch

SEOUL (Reuters) - The "monster" Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) shown this week in North Korean state media after the country's biggest test-fire ever is likely from an earlier launch, analysts said after examining the images and video. North Korea said the launch on Thursday was of the Hwasong-17, a...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Senator McConnell Asks FERC to Kill Climate Rule for Pipelines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell called on federal regulators to kill new requirements to consider the greenhouse gas emissions of natural gas pipelines before approving construction, saying the rule hinders gas exports to Europe at time that European allies need it most. The Senate's top Republican wants...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

U.S. undermines its own policies on Venezuela, Saudi Arabia in bid to replace Russian oil

The United States and its allies have been trying to cripple the Russian economy following its invasion of Ukraine by cutting off its oil and natural gas industry, which makes up 36 percent of Russia’s total economy. This massive supply is particularly crucial to Europe, which is dependent on Russian gas for energy, so the West is now scrambling for alternatives. The rush comes as gas prices are soaring, adding urgency to identifying other energy supplies. But as countries across the world seek to divest from Russia, they should not bend toward other dictatorships with questionable human rights records in a misguided effort to fill the void.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy