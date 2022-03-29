ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water officials predicting 'tough' year on reservoir system after dry winter

By By JAKOB THORINGTON
 2 days ago

Water experts in Idaho are projecting severe water shortages in several areas of the state including the eastern Idaho region after an unusually dry winter.

“It looks like right now we’re going to be in for a really tough year,” said Tony Olenichak, Water District No. 1 water master at the Idaho Department of Water Resources eastern office.

The Upper Snake reservoir system is at the seventh-lowest level in the last 46 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Olenichak said the snow-water content in the region is about 73% to 78% of what it should be at this time of year. Under the current precipitation projections, the reservoirs won’t be filled this year unless the region experiences an “extraordinary” amount of rain, he said.

Water officials reported similar findings in other areas of the state at an Idaho Water Resources Committee meeting on March 10. After Jan. 9, Idaho has experienced a dry winter which led to snowpack flatlining in multiple basins including basins in the Snake River Plain, the Big Wood Basin and Boise Basins, said David Hoekema during the meeting. Hoekema is an Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist.

On Friday, the U.S. Drought Monitor recorded 82% of Idaho experiencing moderate drought and 44% of the state is under severe drought, including the Island Park Reservoir. Drought conditions elevate fire risk, lower crop yields, lower river levels and decrease hydroelectric power generated, according to the drought monitor.

“There’s a potential this year for a crop loss,” Olenichak said. “There will be less money in the farmers’ pockets, that’s for sure.”

Farmers will be stressed getting through the year as canal companies inform them they’re likely receiving fewer allocations of water this year due to less storage in the reservoir, Olenichak said.

A wet spring could turn things around as Olenichak has seen in previous years, he said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting wetter and cooler weather than average at this time of year in the early spring but precipitation is more likely to hit north Idaho and the west-central mountains.

Link Crawford, a service hydrologist at the Pocatello National Weather Service office, said during the March 10 meeting that south Idaho and the Upper Snake River region may not get enough to make up for the dry winter.

“If we get below average precipitation for the next couple of months, the reservoir storage is going to be really taxed this year and we’ll probably see nearly empty reservoirs by the end of the year,” Olenichak said.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

