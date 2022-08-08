ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike’s Relationship Timeline: From Onscreen to Real Life Love

Taking things from the screen to real life! Euphoria fans were shook when romance rumors between Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike started swirling.

In January 2022, the actors — who play Jules and Elliot, respectively, on the HBO series — were spotted holding hands while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant. Although the pair hasn't spoken publicly about their apparent relationship, they have sealed things with a kiss and even made their red carpet debut.

Four months later, the musician sparked breakup rumors after he was seen out with other women. While the pair seemingly called it quits, they were spotted holding hands at the Outside Lands Music Festival in August 2022 and looked blissfully happy.

Ahead of Euphoria 's season 2 premiere, also in January 2022, Hunter told Variety that she was skeptical about Dominic's character because of the love triangle he would create between Jules and Zendaya 's Rue. But, all her worries went away after meeting the "Elliot's Song" musician.

"We saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun," Hunter recalled. Dominic, for his part, was excited about dividing the show's fandom.

He joked to Variety , saying, “I can’t wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I’ll get on my Instagram … and going into hiding. I can’t wait.”

While things between Hunter and Dominic appeared to be going strong off screen, their characters were taking their relationship to new heights . The actress told Entertainment Weekly that she didn't think Elliot's "intentions are ill" in the show, but when he and Jules hooked up, it did make things "messy."

"Jules definitely has a suspicion that Rue and Elliot are a bit of a romantic or sexual thing as well," Hunter shared in January 2022. "And that also plays into her desire for Elliot, wanting to be a part of that."

At the end of season 2, fans saw Rue and Elliot decide to stay friends. His romantic relationship with Jules was left up in the air for the forthcoming season. However, in real life, there was no question about Hunter and Dominic, especially in February 2022, when they seemingly confirmed their relationship with a kiss on Instagram .

“Happy birthday, happy birthday,” he captioned a photo of them sharing a smooch at the time. Both of their birthdays are in December, so but the two did have a slice of cake in front of them. They've kept things hush-hush since then, but did become red carpet official in March 2022.

Scroll through the gallery for Hunter and Dominic's relationship timeline so far.

