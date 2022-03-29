ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

'Game-changing' antibiotic could be used as a 'last line of defence' against superbugs to save millions of lives from drug-resistant infections, study suggests

By John Ely Senior
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A 'game-changing' antibiotic could save millions of lives lost to superbugs worldwide each year, a study suggests.

In a breakthrough, British scientists have developed synthetic versions of the compound teixobactin — the first new antibiotic discovered in decades.

The man-made drugs were able to kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria in mice without harming healthy tissue in research led by the University of Liverpool.

Teixobactin was originally discovered in 2015 after being extracted from a field in Maine in the US, in what was hailed as a watershed moment in the growing fight against antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

But its roll out has been held back because the natural compound is expensive and difficult to produce.

The team in Liverpool were able to reproduce teixobactin synthetically, keeping the same superbug-busting properties of the original while costing 2,000 time less.

It successfully eradicated methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus - a superbug known as MRSA, which is resistant to several widely used antibiotics - in mice.

The researchers were also able to destroy a wide range of microbes taken from human patients.

They hope the drug will in the future be used as a 'last line of defence' against drug-resistant superbugs, estimated to kill or contribute to nearly 7million deaths a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NU21x_0etCIWUs00
A graphic of Staphylococcus aureus a drug resistant superbug that could once again become easily treatable through a new version of the antibiotic teixobactin created by UK scientists

What is teixobactin?

Teixobactin is a molecule produced by a type of bacterium which lives in soil.

Where did it come from?

A bacterium, called Eleftheria terrae was discovered in 2015 in a soil sample collected in Maine in the US using a new technique to isolate specific species of bacteria from dirt.

It was found to produce an antibiotic, later named teixobactin which effective against drug-resistant bacteria.

Many bacteria naturally make antibiotics to keep themselves safe and kill competitors for food and space.

How does it teixobactin work?

The molecule binds to two kinds of fat (called lipids) found in the cell walls of bacteria and effectively killing it.

This is different from many other kinds of antibiotics which disrupt protein replication in bacteria.

It is thought teixobactin's method of killing bacteria will be harder for microbes to evolve a defence against.

Why it is important?

Teixobactin is the most promising new antibiotic found in decades.

Some types of bacteria have evolved to become resistant to existing drugs.

These so called superbugs are more difficult to treat and can be deadly.

A report published this year found superbugs killed 1.2million in 2019, more than AIDS or malaria.

Superbugs are bacteria that have evolved a resistance to antibiotics due to the drugs being overprescribed or incorrectly used, a phenomena called antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The rise of superbugs has stoked fears from scientists that we are approaching a post-antibiotic era where common conditions and medical operations become more dangerous as patients succumb to previously treatable bacterial infections.

But scientists involved in the latest study say patients in the future may be treated with just one dose of teixobactin per day for systemic life-threatening resistant bacterial infections.

Synthetic teixobactin can also be kept at room temperature, making global distribution easier by eliminating the need for expensive refrigerated storage and transport, the researchers said.

Those leading the project, which was delivered in association with the University of Lincoln, hope the results may pave the way for the drug to be produced cheaply on a large scale.

By swapping parts of the teixobactin molecule for cheaper alternatives, they said the cost of manufacturing the drug has been reduced by more than 2,000 times.

Further tests are needed on scaling up the production before safety tests for use in people can be run.

Lead researcher Dr Ishwar Singh, an expert in antimicrobial drugs at Liverpool University, said the breakthrough was a significant step towards unlocking the full medical potential of teixobactin to tackle superbugs.

'Our ultimate goal is to have a number of viable drugs from our modular synthetic teixobactin platform which can be used as a "last line of defence" against superbugs to save lives currently lost due to AMR,' he said.

He said the team hoped to eventually get synthetic teixobactin ready for safety testing on humans, which, if successful, could lead to a drug being developed to treat drug resistant bacterial infections worldwide.

Dr Phil Packer, from Innovate UK, the agency which delivered the latest project, said the results had been 'excellent'.

'We are delighted with results, which have validated synthetic teixobactin's promise to tackle resistant bacterial infections when currently used antibiotics fails. We look forward to following this journey closely in future,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P29dB_0etCIWUs00
This graph shows the combined direct and associated deaths from antibiotic-resistant bacteria per global region measured in the new research. Africa and South Asia had the greatest number of deaths per 100,000 people, however Western European countries like, the UK, still recorded a significantly high number of fatalities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CptRd_0etCIWUs00
This graph shows the 23 antimicrobial resistance pathogens included in the study and the number of deaths attributed to each of them in 2019. Just six of these were directly responsible for 900,000 deaths and contributed to 3.5million more. 

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: 'It is fantastic to see such innovative work like this happening in the UK - another clear example of this country being at the forefront of scientific advancements which can benefit people across the world.'

An AMR review commissioned by the UK Government has predicted that an extra 10million people will succumb to drug-resistant infections each year by 2050.

Covid is also thought to be speeding up the global threat of antimicrobial resistance through the inappropriate use of antibiotics which do not work against viruses.

WHAT IS ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE?

Antibiotics have been doled out unnecessarily by GPs and hospital staff for decades, fueling once harmless bacteria to become superbugs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously warned if nothing is done the world is heading for a 'post-antibiotic' era.

It claimed common infections, such as chlamydia, will become killers without immediate solutions to the growing crisis.

Bacteria can become drug resistant when people take incorrect doses of antibiotics or if they are given out unnecessarily.

Former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies claimed in 2016 that the threat of antibiotic resistance is as severe as terrorism.

Figures estimate that superbugs will kill 10 million people each year by 2050, with patients succumbing to once harmless bugs.

Around 700,000 people already die yearly due to drug-resistant infections including tuberculosis (TB), HIV and malaria across the world.

Concerns have repeatedly been raised that medicine will be taken back to the 'dark ages' if antibiotics are rendered ineffective in the coming years.

In addition to existing drugs becoming less effective, there have only been one or two new antibiotics developed in the last 30 years.

In 2019, the WHO warned antibiotics are 'running out' as a report found a 'serious lack' of new drugs in the development pipeline.

Without antibiotics, C-sections, cancer treatments and hip replacements will become incredibly 'risky', it was said at the time.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

324K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

People urged not to dismiss coughs and fever as Covid amid rise in TB cases

People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the decline in TB up to 2019 appears to have reversed, with cases increasing by 2.4% in England – from 4,615 in 2018 to 4,725 in 2019.While TB cases fell in 2020, most likely due to people staying away from the NHS during the pandemic, suggestions are that infections rose by more than 7% in 2021.Anyone with a cough, particularly those in groups at a higher risk of catching TB, are being urged not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Phys.org

How the Chagas pathogen changes the intestinal microbiota of predatory bugs

In Central and South America, predatory blood-sucking bugs transmit the causative agent of the widely prevalent Chagas disease. As the disease can induce severe symptoms and to date there is no vaccine against the Trypanosoma parasites, the main approach at present is to control the bug using insecticides. A German-Brazilian research team has now studied how trypanosomes change the bug's intestinal microbiota. The long-term goal: to change the bacterial community in the predatory bug's intestine in such a way that it can defend itself against the trypanosomes.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Woman in UK diagnosed with potentially fatal Ebola-like disease Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever

A woman is receiving specialist care in London for a potentially fatal Ebola-like disease.Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease usually transmitted by ticks and livestock animals in countries where the disease is endemic.The patient, who had recently travelled to Central Asia, was diagnosed at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free Hospital in London.She is only the third known case of the fever in the UK, with prior cases reported in 2012 and 2014.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said the virus “does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Malaria drug could combat chemotherapy-resistant head and neck cancers

A new study suggests that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine inhibits pathways that drive resistance to the chemotherapy agent cisplatin in head and neck cancers and restores tumor-killing effects of cisplatin in animal models. The findings, published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by University of Pittsburgh and...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Superbugs#Infectious Diseases#Malaria#British#Mrsa#Eleftheria
studyfinds.org

Cheap indoor lights could wipe out COVID and flu viruses in 5 minutes

NEW YORK — A cheap light may be able to wipe out harmful virus particles like COVID and the flu within five minutes. Researchers from Columbia University say installing these inexpensive bulbs can make the air in indoor spaces as fresh and safe as the outdoors. In experiments, more...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

‘New kind of light’ kills almost all microbes in a room and could prevent next pandemic, scientists say

A new type of ultraviolet light kills almost all microbes and could help avoid the next pandemic, researchers say.The lights are safe for people and took less than five minutes to drop the number of indoor airborne microbes by over 98 per cent, according to the researchers who create it.As such, the lights could be installed in the ceiling and help clean the air and stop transmission of diseases such as covid or the flu – and help avoid similar pandemics in the future.“Far-UVC rapidly reduces the amount of active microbes in the indoor air to almost zero, making indoor...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
Shropshire Star

People with Covid-19 and flu at greater risk of severe illness and death – study

Researchers say the findings show the need for more flu testing of Covid-19 patients in hospital and highlight the importance of vaccination. Adults in hospital with Covid-19 and the flu at the same time are at much greater risk of severe disease and death compared with patients who have Covid-19 alone or with other viruses, according to new research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cases of tuberculosis climbed 7.4% in England last year during pandemic amid rise of antibiotic-resistant strains as health officials urge people 'not to dismiss a cough or fever as Covid'

Cases of tuberculosis rose in England last year for only the second time in a decade, figures revealed today. A total of 4,430 patients were treated for the deadly lung infection in 2021, up 7.4 per cent compared to in 2020. Cases of TB had been declining sharply since 2011,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Fourth COVID shot provides little benefit against Omicron infection: study

A fourth dose of existing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may have only "marginal benefits" for younger, healthy adults, according to a new Israeli study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The research assessed 270 health care workers at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv who received a...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy