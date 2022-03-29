Hugh Hefner's youngest son Cooper and Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne welcome TWINS: 'We couldn't be happier'

Hugh Hefner's youngest son Cooper and his wife, Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne, have welcomed twins.

Scarlett, 31, posted the news to her Instagram account on Tuesday after giving birth in Los Angeles, California.

'My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world,' she wrote.

Adding: 'Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.'

Hugh Hefner's youngest son Cooper and Harry Potter actress wife Scarlett Byrne welcome TWINS: 'We couldn't be happier'

The couple, who wed in November 2019, are already parents to daughter Betsy Rose, 15-months.

Cooper, 30, posted a similar statement to his Instagram, writing: 'Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th.'

'Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.'

They announced the pregnancy on their respective Instagram accounts in November last year.

'Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins,' captioned Cooper, before wishing 'A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!'

Adorable: 'My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world,' Scarlett wrote

Overjoyed: Scarlett said, 'Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.'

Cooper and Scarlett welcomed daughter Betsy Rose into the world on August 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The U.S. Airman named their little girl after his late maternal grandmother Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who passed away in July of that year.

'My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I,' Cooper told the outlet, after expressing how 'filled with such joy' they were to become parents for the first time.

Surprise! Hugh Hefner's youngest son Cooper and his actress wife Scarlett first announced their news in November last year

Adventure: The couple, who wed in November 2019, are already parents to daughter Betsy Rose, 15-months

Cooper is the youngest of Hugh Hefner's four children, daughter Christie, 69, and sons David, 66, and Marston, 31.

The Playboy founder, who passed away at the age of 91 back in 2017, shares Cooper and Marston with ex wife Kimberley Conrad.

He married the model, now 59, back in 1989 and they divorced in 2009.

Parenthood: Cooper and Scarlett welcomed Betsy Rose into the world on August 24, 2020

Instead of immersing himself in the Playboy empire, Cooper has worked as an Air Force reservist since March of 2019.

Last year, the 30-year-old completed an 'extraordinarily rewarding' stateside deployment to New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst where he helped Afghan refugees resettle after arriving to the United States.

'Deploying to support families starting a new chapter of life in the United States has been extraordinarily rewarding,' wrote Hefner, who shared images from the deployment with his Instagram following. 'Bright days ahead for our Afghan friends.'