ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alec Baldwin and his tongue in Italy for first movie since ‘Rust’ shooting

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Alec Baldwin’s emotions got the better of him in Italy.

The “Boss Baby” star has landed in Europe to film his first movie since being accused of shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

Baldwin, 63, was photographed sticking his tongue out and making funny faces while sitting at a café in Rome, presumably chatting with one of his seven children, though it’s unconfirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WoWb_0etCHfWk00
The “30 Rock” alum looked elated as he sat at a café by himself.AM1999 / MEGA

When he finally put his phone down — which may have been filled with goofy Instagram filters, who’s to say? — he took on a more somber, stressed out appearance.

In legal documents, the former “30 Rock” star blamed almost everyone but himself for the October 2021 shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1565ZY_0etCHfWk00
For a moment he appeared somber, perhaps remembering all the stress of his life.AM1999 / MEGA

“This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences,” the star’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, wrote in an arbitration filing shared by Deadline .

“That person is not Alec Baldwin,” said the filing, adding that Baldwin is just “an actor.”

The Hollywood star took zero responsibility for failing to double-check that the gun in question had no live bullets in it — claiming rookie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed ordered him not to, saying “it was her job to check the gun — not his.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfsiz_0etCHfWk00
He sipped on coffee while dining solo at a café in Rome.MEGA

“An actor cannot rule that a gun is safe,” the filing said. “That is the responsibility of other people on the set.”

Following the tragedy, Baldwin and his wife, Hillary “Hilaria” Hayward-Thomas, holed up in Vermont in a failed attempt to escape paparazzi. Since then, the yoga instructor has taken various social media breaks to also minimize backlash they’ve received.

Comments / 16

RWhit87
1d ago

I just find it so ironic that a man who actively advocates for gun control and making guns harder/illegal to own. However he has made much of his money in his career in roles shooting guns.

Reply
10
Linda Neavil
1d ago

He should be arrested, and charged with homicide and attempted homicide. Take away his passport, and freeze his assets.

Reply
10
Kenneth Nowicki
1d ago

Really!!! Only reason he is not being charged because he’s in the Hollywood Privilege Group and a Democrap.

Reply
12
Related
Closer Weekly

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria’s Kids Are an Amazing Bunch! Meet the Couple’s Blended Family

Alec Baldwin has had quite the successful Hollywood career with big-time movies and a long-running gig on Saturday Night Live, but the actor’s children will always take precedence over his showbiz career. Alec’s blended family includes his eldest daughter, Ireland, and his younger kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and baby Lucia, with wife Hilaria Baldwin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Financial World

Not only Alec: Hailey Baldwin hospitalized for brain disease

Hailey Baldwin, wife of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, model 25-year-old niece of Alec Baldwin, face, among others of Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Versace, was hospitalized for having manifested stroke symptoms, as explained to followers through a message shared shortly after in an Instagram story. She said: "Thursday morning I...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Top L.A. Attorney Mike Emrani Believes Alec Baldwin Should Have 'Stayed Quiet' Following 'Rust' Shooting, Dubs ABC Sit-Down A 'Mistake'

Alec Baldwin may have made the wrong move by sitting down with ABC to discuss the tragic Rust shooting. Top Los Angeles based attorney Mike Emrani exclusively spoke to OK! to break down the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 when the actor, 63, allegedly fired a prop gun that was accidentally loaded with live rounds of ammunition during filming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Film Star
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Cuddles Both Of Her Sons In Rare Photo As She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Feeling loved. The ‘7th Heaven’ actress explained why birthdays were all the more meaningful as a mother in a touching Instagram post. Jessica Biel got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Mar. 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day and was happy to offer fans a glimpse into her sweet, family festivities in a touching Instagram photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Appear To Have A Tense Conversation While Out In LA: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted having a heated exchange in spite of their typically healthy co-parenting relationship. As Bennifer continues to thrive, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s relationship only seems to worsen. The two, who recently divorced after ten years of marriage, seemingly had anything but a peaceful Sunday afternoon as the two were spotted having a tense discussion in LA. The Tender Bar actor wore a red shirt and jeans as he puffed on a cigarette while the 13 Going On 30 star was dolled up in a multi-colored sweater and long denim skirt. Take a look at pics of the heated exchange here.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

88K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy