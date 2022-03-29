ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton wears polka dots and Diana’s pearls at Prince Philip memorial

By Kristin Contino
The royal family gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed a united family unit as the foursome walked in together coordinating in shades of navy, bringing Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince George, 8 along for a rare public appearance as Prince Louis, 3, stayed at home.

The duchess looked very “My Fair Lady” with her wide, feather-trimmed straw “Mayer” boater hat by Lock & Co Hatters ($1,018), wearing a black polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich with striking button detail on the shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6eT6_0etCHcsZ00
The eldest Cambridge children came along to honor the memory of their great-grandfather.WireImage

The dropwaist-style belted dress and structured hat was reminiscent of the styles worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s and provided an elegant change for Middleton, who often turns to the same style of coatdress for such occasions.

It also brought to mind the navy Alessandra Rich polka dot dress she’s worn on previous occasions , including the family photos for Prince Charles’s 70th birthday, and the dotted skirt from the brand she wore to Wimbledon in 2021.

She added another Diana tribute to her outfit, wearing the late princess’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings, along with two old favorites: a tan Russell and Bromley clutch and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

This is the second time we’ve seen the duchess wear Alessandra Rich in the past week; she chose a truly 1980s Barbie-style yellow dress ($2,350) by the designer to say farewell to the Bahamas as the Cambridges ended their Caribbean tour.

The bow-trimmed peplum dress was another example of the duchess taking some fashion risks lately, switching up her usual style game with more vintage pieces and glamorous gowns .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vW3sF_0etCHcsZ00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge departed the Caribbean on Saturday, with the duchess in a ruffled yellow Alessandra Rich design.WireImage

Other stylish attendees at today’s memorial service included Princess Beatrice, who stood out in a wide burgundy headband by Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery ($518) and a coat she’s had since 2010, the aptly named “Beatrice” style by Nonoo Lyons, as spotted by Polka Popp on Twitter.

Meanwhile, her sister Princess Eugenie looked lovely in a black floral “Roisin” dress by Erdem ($2,540), a black shrug jacket and a crystal-covered, bow-trimmed Emily London “Alcina” headpiece ($900).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrtBg_0etCHcsZ00
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and their husbands Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank attended today’s service.Samir Hussein/WireImage

And British royals weren’t the only ones honoring the late duke; many European royal families attended the service, including Queen Letizia of Spain, who arrived in a rich green coatdress along with a custom made green veiled hat by Spanish milliner Isabel Terroso.

The color green had a special connection to Prince Philip; according to the royal family’s website, his official livery color was a shade of dark green known as “Edinburgh Green,” much like his beloved Land Rovers.

Other royals in green included Her Majesty the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, and the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra.

