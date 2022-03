Formula One will hit the streets of Las Vegas in 2023 with an exciting new race for the F1 calendar. The Vegas Grand Prix’s 6.12km track will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.“We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO