Nektar stops at The Wildey Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE – Nektar will make a stop in Edwardsville for their "Vinyl Sides Live" tour at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

For more than 50 years, Nektar has taken legions of fans on audio-visual journeys to far reaches of the universe and the depths of the ocean with their immersive blend of sight and sound. These prog-rock pioneers have been champing at the bit to get back on the road and announced they will tour America’s Northeast and Midwest this spring.

The “Vinyl Sides Live” Tour marks Nektar’s eagerly awaited return to the road, spotlighting some of the best-loved “album sides” from their catalog, as well as 2020’s acclaimed release, “The Other Side,” plus new material.

The band will also play on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

• Alton City Shapers Listening Session: 7 p.m., The Max Sports, 2300 N. Henry St., Alton.

• Guardians of Education Recognition/Appreciation Event: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton.

• It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trivia: 6-9 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton

• You Have A Voice! Humanities Speech Competition: 3 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Brown Bag Event, Lewis and Clark Concert Choir:: 12:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Open Paint: 6-8 p.m., Black Crow Designs, 2521 State St., Alton.

• Jay and Waylon: 6-10 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Edwardsville Winter Guards Family and Friends Night 2022: 8 p.m., Edwardsville High School Gym, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville.

• Blood Drive by The National Honor Society: 2:50-7:25 p.m., Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo at Alton VFW: 7-9 p.m., Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St., Alton.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo at Wigglers: 7-9 p.m., Wiggler’s Bar and Grill, 7243 Saint James Dr., Edwardsville.

• Celebrate Recovery Alton: 6:30-9 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave., Alton.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS): 9 a.m. weigh-in; 9:45 a.m., meeting immediately follows the weigh in until 10:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 160 E. Lorena Ave., Wood River. For more information call 618-259-7343.

• Al-Anon Meeting: 9:15 a.m., First Baptist Church Room 107 (ring buzzer), 201 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto.

• Al-Anon Meeting: 7 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church and Preschool, 2726 College Ave., Alton. For more information, call 618-463-2429. To find more helpful meeting, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Wherehouse Project: 7-11 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Field Guides: 4-6 p.m., The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey.

• Nektar: 7:30 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Thursday Night Trivia: 7-9 p.m., The Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Pennsylvania Slim: 5-8 p.m., Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville.

• COVID-19 Booster Clinic: 3-7 p.m., Granite City High School (cafeteria), 3101 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• Open Mic and Jam Session: 8 p.m.-Midnight, TJ's Place, 1539 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• East Alton History Museum Open: 1-4 p.m., East Alton History Museum, 119 N. Main St., East Alton.

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois Zoom Meetings: 7-8:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive the link to the meetings. Email Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net to register.

• A Course in Miracles: 1 p.m., New Bethel UMC, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. For more information, call 618-288-7910 or 618-698-5088.

• Karaoke with DJ Toni: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Martin’s Tunes & Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• Karaoke Thursday: 6:30-10 p.m., Holiday Shores Marina, 100 Elm Drive, Edwardsville.

• Cornhole Tournament: 9-11 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 2511 IL-157, Edwardsville.

• The Roundtable: 4-7 p.m., AOS Alternative Office Space, 219 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville.