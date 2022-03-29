ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Nektar stops at The Wildey Thursday

By Dylan Suttles
 1 day ago
Nektar will make a stop in Edwardsville for their "Vinyl Sides Live" tour at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. (For the Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – Nektar will make a stop in Edwardsville for their "Vinyl Sides Live" tour at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

For more than 50 years, Nektar has taken legions of fans on audio-visual journeys to far reaches of the universe and the depths of the ocean with their immersive blend of sight and sound. These prog-rock pioneers have been champing at the bit to get back on the road and announced they will tour America’s Northeast and Midwest this spring.

The “Vinyl Sides Live” Tour marks Nektar’s eagerly awaited return to the road, spotlighting some of the best-loved “album sides” from their catalog, as well as 2020’s acclaimed release, “The Other Side,” plus new material.

The band will also play on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

• Alton City Shapers Listening Session: 7 p.m., The Max Sports, 2300 N. Henry St., Alton.

• Guardians of Education Recognition/Appreciation Event: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton.

• It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trivia: 6-9 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton

• You Have A Voice! Humanities Speech Competition: 3 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Brown Bag Event,  Lewis and Clark Concert Choir:: 12:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Open Paint: 6-8 p.m., Black Crow Designs, 2521 State St., Alton.

• Jay and Waylon: 6-10 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Edwardsville Winter Guards Family and Friends Night 2022: 8 p.m., Edwardsville High School Gym, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville.

• Blood Drive by The National Honor Society: 2:50-7:25 p.m., Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo at Alton VFW: 7-9 p.m., Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St., Alton.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo at Wigglers: 7-9 p.m., Wiggler’s Bar and Grill, 7243 Saint James Dr., Edwardsville.

• Celebrate Recovery Alton: 6:30-9 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave., Alton.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS): 9 a.m. weigh-in; 9:45 a.m., meeting immediately follows the weigh in until 10:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 160 E. Lorena Ave., Wood River. For more information call 618-259-7343.

• Al-Anon Meeting: 9:15 a.m., First Baptist Church Room 107 (ring buzzer), 201 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto.

• Al-Anon Meeting: 7 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church and Preschool, 2726 College Ave., Alton. For more information, call 618-463-2429. To find more helpful meeting, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Wherehouse Project: 7-11 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Field Guides: 4-6 p.m., The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey.

• Nektar: 7:30 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Thursday Night Trivia: 7-9 p.m., The Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Pennsylvania Slim: 5-8 p.m., Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville.

• COVID-19 Booster Clinic: 3-7 p.m., Granite City High School (cafeteria), 3101 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• Open Mic and Jam Session: 8 p.m.-Midnight, TJ's Place, 1539 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• East Alton History Museum Open: 1-4 p.m., East Alton History Museum, 119 N. Main St., East Alton.

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois Zoom Meetings: 7-8:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive the link to the meetings. Email Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net to register.

• A Course in Miracles: 1 p.m., New Bethel UMC, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. For more information, call 618-288-7910 or 618-698-5088.

• Karaoke with DJ Toni: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Martin’s Tunes & Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• Karaoke Thursday: 6:30-10 p.m., Holiday Shores Marina, 100 Elm Drive, Edwardsville.

• Cornhole Tournament: 9-11 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 2511 IL-157, Edwardsville.

• The Roundtable: 4-7 p.m., AOS Alternative Office Space, 219 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville.

dylan.suttles@thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Alton restaurant plans grand opening Friday

ALTON - Heaterz Hot Chicken, at 1500 Main St., Alton, will hold a grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1. The restaurant is the former site of Mini Corral which closed in October. The restaurant also will offer street corn, collard greens, "sidewinder" fries, loaded potato salad, Dixie slaw, spicy cheese curds and Nashville hot pork rinds.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark sets speech contest Wednesday

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College will present the "You Have A Voice!" Humanities Speech Contest at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, in the Hatheway Cultural Center's Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.  The event lends a venue for LCCC students to share their stories and thoughts on what it means to be human. The contest returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 5-8 minute speeches will relate to the Illinois Articulation Initiative: "What it means to be human - the struggles, aspirations, comedies and tragedies, and achievements and failures of human beings.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

David Nail gets intimate at The Wildey Friday

EDWARDSVILLE - Country singer David Nail will perform at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18. Nail is a Grammy nominated country music artist who has charted multiple times including the #1 single "Let It Rain",  the double-Platinum selling #1 hit "Whatever She's Got" and the top ten hit "Red Light" & the top 20 hits "Turning Home"& "Night's on Fire". The show will include all his hits along with other memorable songs from his repertoire including his latest "St. Louis".
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Pet pantry planned in Alton

ALTON - The Riverbend will soon have what is believed to be the area's first food pantry dedicated just to the family pets of the elderly and homeless. The 4 Paws Pet Food Pantry, operated out of the Market Street entrance to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 10 E. 3rd St. in Alton, is scheduled to open Sunday, May 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m. The pantry will be similar to one the Rev. Cynthia Sever and her husband, Byron, opened at her last church in western New York state.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Cool, calm, collected: AMS bowlers reflect on run to state

ALTON - Jackson Lewis likes cross country. Jillian Dwiggins is a 7th-grade soccer aficionado. Ben Schultz likes baseball. Darian Johnson likes baseball and football. Brayden Buchanan likes baseball. But there's one thing those Alton Middle school students, along with the rest of their teammates, have in common: They love bowling. Six members of the AMS boys bowling team, along with Dwiggins from the girls team, put on a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association State Bowling Tournament performance to remember earlier this month. At St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon, Alton's boys finished third in the team standings and Buchanan bowled his way to a second-place individual finish.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River restaurant returning in April

WOOD RIVER - After over seven months, a popular Wood River main stay is reopening for business. Charlie's Drive-In, which closed for business on Aug. 3, 2021, will be under the ownership of Chastity Niemeyer, a Wood River native who had been going to Charlie's for many years. A traditional root beer stand, Charlie's Drive-In, was originally built in about 1950. It went through a series of owners and names until the late Charlie Tweedy purchased it in 1976. He operated the stand until 1992, when he sold it to his daughter, Teresa Tweedy, and Michelle Garin.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Marko plans East Alton development

EAST ALTON - It has been more than a year since the last of the Wood River Power Station in East Alton was demolished. Now Mike Marko has taken on the task of cleaning the area up in preparation for development. Marko - the owner of Mike's Shipyard Facility in East Alton and Mike's, Inc. in South Roxana - has purchased 161 acres of the former power plant location across Illinois 143. The purchase also includes a portion of the Mississippi River bank.
EAST ALTON, IL
Edison
The Telegraph

Dutko, Nichols honored in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Granite City High School seniors Sophia Dutko and Trevor Nichols Jr. have been named as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for March. The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Scouts get taste of great outdoors

GODFREY - Riverbend scouts experienced what puts the "great" in the great outdoors during the Taste of Venturing event held over the weekend at Camp Warren Lewis in Godfrey. The three-day Taste of Venturing, sponsored by the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, featured water activities, a climbing tower, mountain boarding, shooting sports, various hands-on activities, and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) trailer. Dylan Cannon from Dupo, Illinois enjoyed some boating for the first time. "They had to help me get it back to the dock but I enjoyed it," said Cannon, who likes scouting because it's about "making friends, doing fun stuff with people and being outdoors."
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Liszewski will lead Highland Health Care

HIGHLAND - Highland Health Care Center has named Katie Liszewski, MHA, as its new executive director. The 128-bed skilled nursing facility provides short-term rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing care, memory care and respite care. Liszewski has worked in the skilled nursing industry for more than 13 years, most recently as the administrator of Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, a 68-bed skilled nursing facility.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Sivia receives 2 awards

EDWARDSVILLE — Todd Sivia of Sivia Law has won two prestigious awards. Sivia was named a Leading Lawyer from LeadingLawyers.com. The selection process for this award is rigorous, and less than 5 percent of all lawyers in Illinois have received this honor. This is his second year being recognized as a Leading Lawyer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Home wrecker takes aim in Alton

ALTON - The driver of a trackhoe made himself at home Wednesday as he drove into a house in the 1600 block of Walker Street in Alton. The house was being razed as part of the list of structures on the city's demolition list.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

