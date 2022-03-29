ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd star Juan Mata makes global appeal for donations to help stricken Ukrainian families displaced by Russian war

By Rob Maul
 1 day ago
JUAN MATA has called on global donations to help the people of war-hit Ukraine.

A new Football 4 Ukraine Emergency Appeal has been launched by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and World Food Programme to help those who have been displaced by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Juan Mata has joined with other top footballers to help people in Ukraine Credit: Getty
Lviv is one of the Ukraine towns hit by attacks amid growing numbers of refugees Credit: Getty

It is estimated about four million refugees have left Ukraine and escaped to neighbouring countries since Vladimir Putin’s troops started attacking over a month ago.

Mata, 33, is one of six footballers involved with the appeal and the Manchester United star said: “It’s heart-breaking to see millions of people fleeing their homes in Ukraine.”

Bayern Munich sensation Alphonso Davies and Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic – who are also part of the campaign – can both sympathise with the perils and nightmares that the Ukrainians are experiences.

Davies, 21, was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his family fled the Second Liberian Civil War.

The winger spent the first five years of his life there before his family were resettled in Canada.

And Begovic, 34, was forced to flee his home in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the early 1990s to Germany when he was four years old.

Leading female stars also joined he call for aid - Manchester City's England full-back Lucy Bronze and Olympique Lyonnais forward Ada Hegerberg, who was the first player to win the woman's Ballon d'Or.

Players are calling on fans – wherever they are and whatever club they support – to stand together as one team and support people driven from their homes by the war, through donating to the appeal.  

Former Liverpool and Olympique Lyonnais ace Bronze said: “I'm heartbroken by this situation.

"Millions of people including many children have been forced to flee their homes in Ukraine with no idea of what the future holds or when they will be able to return home.

“It’s even more shocking to think that this is on top of the more than 84 million people already displaced around the world.

"I hope our appeal for people displaced in Ukraine will deliver the support they need.”

To donate to the appeal CLICK HERE

