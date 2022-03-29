ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Canals not safe for swimming, Meridian firefighters remind families as irrigation season begins

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Water will soon begin flowing into irrigation canals around the Treasure Valley. The time to talk with your children about water safety is now, the Meridian Fire Department said Tuesday. The first thing to remember: The water in canals may appear calm, but it's not...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7

12K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hazard pay for Idaho wildland firefighters could help with recruiting efforts

BOISE, Idaho — They can't clock a regular 9 to 5 timecard - Monday through Friday - and expect the week to be over. Wildland firefighting isn't like other jobs. "I've put in 52-hour shifts before," Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire Management Bureau Chief Josh Harvey said. "I'm not gonna say you're on call all the time, but when the phone rings, the expectation is you're gonna answer it and you're gonna respond."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley Fire crews prepare for growth, longer fire season

BOISE, Idaho — As fire officials warn fire season may have become a thing of the past and turned into more of a year-long event, agencies in the Treasure Valley prepare for the increase in demand. Departments in the Boise and Eagle jurisdictions plan for an increase in staffing, equipment, and stations to help with faster and more efficient responses.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho's Newschannel 7

March for Meals walk returns to Kleiner Park in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19, the annual March for Meals walk returned to Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian on Saturday. Metro Meals on Wheels serves and delivers meals to seniors throughout the Treasure Valley and benefits from the march go to the nutrition program. March for Meals also spotlights senior hunger and food insecurity during the event.
MERIDIAN, ID
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Swimming#Canals
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KIDO Talk Radio

8 People Are Currently Missing in Idaho, Have You Seen Them?

It’s a terrifying scenario to conceive: a loved one goes missing. I can’t imagine the exact moment when someone actually realizes that their loved one is missing. I imagine it has to be one of the heaviest and most difficult realities to except. According to the Idaho Missing Report, there are currently eight missing person reports active in the state of Idaho. Their goal with the website is as straight-forward as you would expect:
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy