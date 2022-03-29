ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Colchester grammar teacher suspended over Prophet Muhammad mug

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA teacher has been suspended from a top state grammar school after allegedly using a mug with a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad on it. The teacher at Colchester Royal Grammar School (CRGS) in Essex is thought to have taken the mug into the playground. Last year, Ofsted found...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 7

Related
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
BBC

Ramsey Grammar School: Pupils to study at home due to staff illness

All Year 9 students at a high school in the north of the Isle of Man have been told to stay at home until Tuesday due to staff being off sick. Head teacher at Ramsey Grammar School, Sarah Findlater, said the school currently had a "significant and rising number of staff absent".
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Prophet Muhammad
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Prophet#Islam#Ofsted
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vice

He Was an Ex-FBI Serial Killer Profiler. Then His Lies Caught Up With Him.

“Britain’s Mindhunter” had acquired the nickname for good reason. Over a decades-long career, Paul Harrison served with distinction in several police forces as beat cop, serial killer profiler, undercover football hooligan, royal protection officer and security adviser for the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Courts of Justice in London. The front cover of Mind Games – his 33rd book – even offers a glowing endorsement from Martina Cole, often cited as Britain’s queen of crime writing: “Profiling at its best. Paul Harrison is the master of the true crime genre.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Zechelle Reid jailed for Birmingham nightclub murder

A man who fatally stabbed a club-goer in the stomach has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. Jason Bentley-Morrison died hours being stabbed outside Lab11 in Digbeth on 22 August. CCTV showed Zechelle Reid say something to the victim as he was leaving the club, causing him to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy