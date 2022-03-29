ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Martori Farms acquires Santa Rosa Produce to boost melon production

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMartori Farms acquires Santa Rosa Produce to boost melon production. Martori Farms, a grower and shipper of melons nationwide, recently announced its acquisition of Santa Rosa Produce. The merging of the two well-known farms will increase the supply for high-demand melons and create more than 500 additional jobs at Martori...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Cadrene Heslop

Rising Food Cost in America

The availability of food in America could get worse, says reports. After Thanksgiving, shoppers noticed price hikes and food product shortages in grocery stores. Meat prices are on the decline in local supermarkets. What a relief? The cost of poultry, eggs, fish, and meat fell by 0.4% between November to December. Here are the other dips on the meat aisle:
Thrillist

This Strawberry Snack Is Being Recalled at Targets Nationwide

If you’ve recently made a grocery trip to Target, you may want to double-check in your pantry. SunTree Snack Foods LLC, based out of Phoenix, Arizona, is recalling Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries from Target stores, the Food and Drug Administration reports. The product is being recalled nationwide...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melon#Food Safety#Art#Bacteria#Fresh Fruits#Martori Farms#Santa Rosa Produce#Santa Rose Produce#Kandy Lemon#The U S
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sturgis Journal

Farmers not getting rich with increased food costs

Inflation has been a hot topic in the U.S. for the past few months. While it affects everyone, farmers and ranchers are seeing higher rates of inflation than most industries. Some of this is because of America’s great resignation. Many people knew that as baby boomers started to retire, right now an average of 10,000 boomers reach 65 every day, we were going to have a labor shortage. While many businesses and the government were planning for this, the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up retirement rates. This is one factor helping to create rising wages across all sectors of the economy. As the labor market tightens, farmers and ranchers, like...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Cost of vegetables soars by 75 per cent as inflation strikes Aussie wallets - and the price of meat and chicken is about to increase even MORE

The price of vegetables is set to skyrocket across Australia as the supply chain crisis worsens - with some products to jump as much as 75 per cent. The devastating floods that have hit large parts of the country's east coast combined with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen shortages in a variety of industries, with consumers set to feel the pinch.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Walmart said it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land....
BENTONVILLE, AR
yankodesign.com

Fish Leather from salmon skins is yet another sustainable innovation

They say the best leather are those from animals but you know, there are plenty of conversations about the topic. There is now a campaign to find more sustainable leather, and we have seen a few, like the leather made from grape skins and other fruit waste. Sustainable fashion may...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Mushroom Recalls Continue to Stack Up

The mushroom recalls continue to mount. Another mushroom distributor recalled all packages of its mixed mushrooms packages due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination on Tuesday. Two other distributors have recalled mushrooms for the same reason in recent weeks. Farm Fresh Produce LLC of Vernon, California, recalled all 14.11-ounce packages...
AGRICULTURE
Press Democrat

Nurses hold informational picket at Sutter Health facilities in Santa Rosa, elsewhere

Approximately 75 Sutter Health nurses and supporters held an informational picket Tuesday outside Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. The registered nurses were protesting what they say is Sutter’s refusal to address proposals about workplace violence, staffing and pandemic readiness. Nurses in Santa Rosa held an informational picket to coincide...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy