Smoking May Be Going Away, But Here Are the Machines Left Behind

With spring break upon us, and the summer travel months just around the corner, what is your favorite snack while you are stuck in the car on a road trip?. For years I would travel with a couple of friends and our favorite always seemed to be the Twizzlers red licorice. I'm not sure how we ever discovered that particular snack over all the others, but we did -- and it is still a traveling favorite for me.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO