Our Stamford community has made great strides since the COVID-19 vaccine first became available one year ago. More than eight out of every 10 eligible city residents are now fully vaccinated. As a parent and grandparent, I look forward to a return to normal — including birthday parties with grandkids, family dinners, traveling and more. But as the city’s health director, I am concerned that too many people are again at risk because they haven’t received a COVID-19 booster shot — including the estimated 5,400 older adults in Stamford who haven’t yet returned to get their booster.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO