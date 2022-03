Goodbye, Roe: the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade by the end of the term. These six conservative Justices recently seemed inclined to discard decades of precedent in their support for a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Such a decision could set the Supreme Court up to legitimize a raft of state-level abortion bans: from a Texas law putting a bounty on the heads of abortion-seekers, to an Oklahoma law prohibiting abortion 30 days after the “probable” start of a pregnancy.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO