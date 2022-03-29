ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott, TEA announce funding adjustment

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 1 day ago

AUSTIN Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency announced via press release on Tuesday that school districts in Texas may be eligible for an adjustment in operational minutes requirements for certain attendance reporting periods during the 2021-2022 academic school year.

This means funding will be made available to school systems in Texas that have experienced attendance rate declines because of the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, given an emphasis on in-person instruction, the press release stated. This adjustment would apply to the first four reporting periods of the current school year.

“Providing this adjustment to the 2021-22 school year will ensure school systems have the funding they need to retain the best and brightest teachers and provide quality education to all public school students across Texas,” Abbott stated in the press release. “We have made tremendous strides to return more of our students back to the classroom, and will continue in our efforts to do so.”

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath added in the press release: “In recent years, the Texas Legislature has taken steps both to significantly increase funding for Texas public schools, and also to focus the structure of the finance system firmly on the needs of our students. This adjustment further accounts for COVID-19-related learning disruptions, and is yet another way we’re prioritizing the needs of our state’s teachers and students.”

In normal times, schools are funded based on the number of students enrolled and the daily attendance on campus, the press release detailed. TEA has continued to prioritize flexibility to ensure essential funding support for school systems, by providing full funding based on daily attendance, whether the attendance was in-person or remote.

For the current academic year, this operational minute adjustment will result in the exclusion of operational minutes during those instructional days that schools have low percentage attendance rates, to ensure school districts have the financial resources to provide a high quality education to all students in Texas. It does not hold a district harmless for losses of ADA due to enrollment declines.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Education
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
BBC

At least nine dead in Texas bus collision involving student athletes

At least nine people are dead after a vehicle carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf team collided with a pickup truck in Texas, the school said. Nine passengers including the team's coach were on the bus involved in the fatal crash, the University of the Southwest said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
click orlando

State announces funding for farmers impacted by Florida freeze

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Funding assistance opened Tuesday for agricultural producers impacted last month by a Florida freeze. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Division of Emergency Management announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved their disaster declaration request due to freezing temperatures that occurred from Jan. 23-31. [TRENDING: 2...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas county, calls voting map discriminatory

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing a Texas county of adopting an electoral map that discriminates against Black and Hispanic voters. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, seeks to block implementation of Galveston County's 2021 redistricting plan for its...
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Gov. Abbott announces Sovereign Flavors beverage company relocating to Texas

The great migration continues. California-based beverage company Sovereign Flavors is one of the latest businesses moving its headquarters to Texas. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, in the heart of Orange County. According to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott, the beverage development and flavoring company will build...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#School Systems#Quality Education#The Texas Legislature
Odessa American

Board approves partnership with STEM Academy

After coming out of a Tuesday closed session, the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to approve a performance agreement with UTPB STEM Academy. Beginning on July 1, UTPB STEM students will become a part of ECISD while the school maintains its charter independence, the board recap detailed.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Are Lubbock Penny Pinchers Being Shortchanged By a Nickel Shortage?

I'll admit that I was skeptical at first when I heard that there was a shortage of nickels that are affecting the supply chain (that damn supply chain again). Then I had a conversation with someone who knows a guy who went to school with this girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night who's brother works at a bank and said that there is a run on nickels because of Ukraine.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
215
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy