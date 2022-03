Suffice it to say that there won’t be many pitching duels at PK Park this season. Oregon came into today’s game with San Francisco averaging nine runs per contest. But on those rare occasions where the Duck bats just don’t have it, they still need to find ways to win. The second game of the brief midweek series with the Dons featured one such occasion and the Ducks managed to find a way to win 4-3 in 11 innings. Oregon is now 18-7 overall as it prepares to go down to Los Angeles to face UCLA for a three-game set. Josh Kasevich had...

