Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a ‘F–king Disaster’

Miley Cyrus headlined Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend and dropped some cold, hard truths about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth in the process.

The unfiltered moment came when the pop star helped a fan propose to his boyfriend onstage during her set. After the Brazilian Smiler popped the question in Portuguese, Cyrus offered her own words of celebratory, jaded wisdom to the happy couple.

“Yasss!” she shrieked when the fan’s boyfriend accepted the proposal. “Forever b—h, yasss! Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f–king disaster.”

In case you need a refresher, the one-time Hannah Montana star was briefly married to Liam Hemsworth — whom she met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song — from December 2018 to August 2019. The former couple’s on-off relationship actually lasted much longer — for nearly a decade — outside the bonds of marriage.

While the pair’s divorce wasn’t finalized until early 2020, Cyrus began channeling her heartbreak into new music, addressing the split in her 2019 one-off single “ Slide Away ” as well as “ Midnight Sky ,” the lead single off her rock-influenced post-breakup album Plastic Hearts .

Since then, the superstar has been linked to both The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter and fellow pop singer Cody Simpson . But these days, she’s single and thriving, finally on tour to promote Plastic Hearts after being unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next, Cyrus is set to unveil her very first live album, Attention: Miley Live , a 20-track recording of her performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest earlier this year that’s set to drop on April 1.

Watch Miley’s candid reaction to her fans’ onstage engagement in Brazil below.