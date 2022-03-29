ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a ‘F–king Disaster’

By Glenn Rowley
 1 day ago

Miley Cyrus headlined Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend and dropped some cold, hard truths about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth in the process.

The unfiltered moment came when the pop star helped a fan propose to his boyfriend onstage during her set. After the Brazilian Smiler popped the question in Portuguese, Cyrus offered her own words of celebratory, jaded wisdom to the happy couple.

“Yasss!” she shrieked when the fan’s boyfriend accepted the proposal. “Forever b—h, yasss! Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f–king disaster.”

In case you need a refresher, the one-time Hannah Montana star was briefly married to Liam Hemsworth — whom she met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song — from December 2018 to August 2019. The former couple’s on-off relationship actually lasted much longer — for nearly a decade — outside the bonds of marriage.

While the pair’s divorce wasn’t finalized until early 2020, Cyrus began channeling her heartbreak into new music, addressing the split in her 2019 one-off single “ Slide Away ” as well as “ Midnight Sky ,” the lead single off her rock-influenced post-breakup album Plastic Hearts .

Since then, the superstar has been linked to both The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter and fellow pop singer Cody Simpson . But these days, she’s single and thriving, finally on tour to promote Plastic Hearts after being unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next, Cyrus is set to unveil her very first live album, Attention: Miley Live , a 20-track recording of her performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest earlier this year that’s set to drop on April 1.

Watch Miley’s candid reaction to her fans’ onstage engagement in Brazil below.

Comments / 9

Central Florida
1d ago

It was so bad. She tried to get him back. She needs to be put in a rubber room. And left there.

Reply
5
christina howe
1d ago

she's a disaster!! sorry someone had to say it!!🤣😂

Reply(2)
8
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari & Britney Spears’ Age Difference: Why The Age Gap Is Not A Problem For Them

The pop superstar and her fiancé have a total of 12 years between their birthdays. Find out how the happy couple use it as a strength in their relationship!. Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are the It couple causing fans to have the ultimate relationship goals. The pop superstar, 40, has made it clear she’s found the man of her dreams, while the hunky actor, 28, can’t stop gushing about the love of his life. The adorable couple have been a rock for each other over the years, especially during the tough times with Britney’s conservatorship and her estranged family. With such an incredible bond, it’s obvious the 12-year age difference between the two hasn’t been a hamper on their relationship — it’s actually something they embrace!
CELEBRITIES
