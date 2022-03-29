‘Conrad’s Law,’ bill created after Michelle Carter texting suicide case, still not passed; case gets looked at through new lens of Hulu’s ‘The Girl From Plainville’
Editor’s note: This article contains a description of someone who died by suicide. Massachusetts remains without a law criminalizing the act of suicide by coercion even five years after Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for using text messages and phone calls to encourage her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill...www.masslive.com
Comments / 0