ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Smoking May Be Going Away, But Here Are the Machines Left Behind

By Tommy Carroll
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Smoking may become a thing of the past, but here are a bunch of vintage cigarette vending machines you may remember from...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

This 24-hour sale is the perfect excuse to grab an air fryer for $40

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
UPI News

Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant

March 21 (UPI) -- A British restaurant is trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of lost and found property: a full set of teeth. The Barclay Pizza & Prosecco, located in Royton, Oldham, England, said workers were cleaning in the early morning hours Sunday when they found a full set of dentures on the floor in the bar area of the eatery.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Fast Food Restaurants#Cigarette Smoking#Copycat
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy