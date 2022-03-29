ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls fall to the Knicks Monday night

By Larry Hawley
 1 day ago

NEW YORK – Back in the fall, many thought this match-up might have some playoff-seeding implications for both teams.

Early on, the Bulls and the Knicks were right in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference as it appeared the renewal of an old 1990s rivalry was on the horizon. Instead, only the Bulls are making a major run at a good playoff spot as the Knicks have slumped for most of the season.

Yet the trends for each team continued on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, with the visitors struggling with consistency in the second half while New York is rallying late to try and save their postseason hopes.

Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks were able to shake off a slow start to grab the lead against the Bulls through the middle of the game then held off a rally late to win it 109-104 for their fourth-straight victory. Meanwhile, Billy Donovan’s team has lost six of their last eight games and has slipped into a tie for fifth in the Eastern Conference with the Raptors.

At least the Bulls have the tie-breaker with Toronto in head-to-head games, but the team continues to flirt with a possible play-in spot, which they are currently a game ahead of the Cavaliers in their attempt to avoid.

Trailing by as many as nine in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan helped the Bulls rally back by scoring 15 of his game-high 37 points in the final 12 minutes. Zach LaVine (27 points) got a hoop with 2:24 to go in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to one, and a score-and-foul by DeRozan with 1:17 left did the same, yet the Bulls could never get the lead.

Alec Burks’ three-pointer with 23.2 to go put New York up by four and they wouldn’t be challenged again as he scored 27 points on the evening with RJ Barrett contributing 28.

It’s another forgettable loss for the Bulls in the second half of the season as they continue to find themselves in a fight to stay out of the play-in tournament with seven games to play.

