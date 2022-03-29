ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Luxury developer Optima proposes $1B residential project in north Scottsdale

ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Optima Inc. is planning a $1 billion luxury residential community in north Scottsdale with 1,500 units — the largest of its projects to date. The luxury developer has...

Lynne Caniglia
1d ago

Where are they going to get water for all these condos come from. We are running out of water in this state. There are thousands of homes and condos for future properties sold. Where is the water coming from.

KTAR News

Opulent new Scottsdale estate listed with asking price of nearly $30M

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale mountainside estate is being offered for nearly $30 million, a price that would shatter the Arizona record for most expensive home sale. The opulent 21,150-square-foot residence has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms (12 full, six half) and sits on about 4.6 acres in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community in northeast Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Texas developer buys 5,000 acres for proposed Peoria master-planned community

PEORIA, AZ — Austin-based Castle Hill Partners made its Valley debut with the $106.58 million purchase of more than 5,200 acres in Peoria near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $12 billion plant under construction in north Phoenix. Originally planned as a master-planned community called Saddleback Heights back in the 1990s,...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Investors buying thousands of Phoenix-area homes as rent prices spike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Institutional real estate investors have turned their attention to the Phoenix housing market. Tenants say the result is rising rent prices, but economists say they’re not so sure investors are to blame. According to Redfin, more than 30 percent of the homes sold in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Phoenix

There is a lot of bad news at the moment, so I thought it might be a nice distraction to write an inspiring article that motivates readers. And for many readers, what motivates them the most is money. So today, let's look at the four wealthiest people in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
KIDO Talk Radio

Fascinating Old Western Town for Sale in Idaho for Under $1 Million

The story behind this incredible property is inspiring. After reading a little more about the vision, we hope the right people come forward to invest in it!. It's not every day that you log on to Zillow, Realtor.com or another real estate directory and see something like this for sale. Located at 3800 E Black Canyon Hwy in Emmett, the $899,999 property comes up in search results for "single-family homes." As you can see in the photos below, it's anything but that!
EMMETT, ID
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
Architectural Digest

Tyrese Gibson Gets $2.4 Million for Mediterranean-Style Woodland Hills Home

Ten years after purchasing his home in L.A.’s Woodland Hills, Fast and the Furious and Transformers actor and musician Tyrese Gibson has sold the space for $2.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The price is a significant jump from the $1.385 million he paid for the five bedroom six bathroom property in 2011. The sale reportedly included a giant replica of Bumblebee, one of the robots from Transformers, so it seems safe to assume that the buyer is a fan of Gibson’s work.
REAL ESTATE
Sun-Journal

Developer proposes mixed-use project with 900 housing units in Kittery

An ambitious $300 million development with 900 housing units, an assisted living center, offices, retail space and other amenities is being proposed in Kittery to provide a significant increase in housing in southern Maine. The project, called Dennett Landing, would go in an 82-acre stretch of previously undeveloped land west...
KITTERY, ME
Greyson F

Popular Asian Restaurant Forced to Close

A popular Chinese restaurant is closing.Orijit Chatterjee/Unsplash. Opening a restaurant has always been a risky investment. According to the Perry Group, 70 percent of restaurants will fail between three and five years. And yet, even those restaurants that manage to establish themselves as local favorites, external problems can materialize and derail a once successful endeavor. COVID, supply shortages, and other new issues have plagued restaurants not only in metro Phoenix but around the country, which has led to once-popular restaurants closing up shop. The growing list of restaurant closures now includes a local favorite from south Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ

