Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/grr. Target Area: Newaygo The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Muskegon River at Newaygo affecting Newaygo County. Muskegon River at Bridgeton affecting Newaygo County. .Between 1.5 and 2.0 inches of rain has fallen across almost all of the Muskegon River basin. River water levels are already rising, and are expected to reach minor flood stage at locations in Newaygo County over the next day or two. Floodwaters should primarily affect a few roads, parks, and other low spots along the river. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskegon River at Newaygo. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The river starts exceeding its banks and minor flooding begins in low lying areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.5 feet on 04/30/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO